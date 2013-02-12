Scroogled: Why So Negative, Microsoft?

The sold-out Surface Pro sure makes it look as if Microsoft had a pretty good week, but while its hardware division is out celebrating, the web division seems to be hell-bent on adding fire to its war with Google. Just after the Surface Pro review embargo expired earlier this week – and Microsoft got to bask in far more praise than it got for the Surface RT – its marketing team picked up the unnecessarily aggressive “Scroogled” campaign against Google once again.



For this campaign, the most visible marketing efforts it currently runs for its Outlook.com email service, Microsoft has decided to take a very aggressive approach. But why? Outlook.com is a very good email client that offers a lot of features that differentiate it from Google’s service. Why then does Microsoft feel the need to go negative?

