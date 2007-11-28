Scripps (SSP): Peddling Shopzilla?

We hear that Scripps is trying trying to dump its Shopzilla comparison shopping engine, looking for something in the $500 million – $600 million range. Scripps paid $525 million for Shopzilla in June 2005, and if they can get anything close to that, their bankers will have earned their fees. The acquisition has been a bust: Shopzilla makes up half of Scripps’ interactive group, which has managed to see revenues and profits decrease in a booming online market. Any takers?

Related: Scripps Q3: Interactive Horrible, Too

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.