Scripps Q4: Cable Strong; Local Papers, TV Lousy

Peter Kafka

Boosted by cable networks like HGTV and the Food Network, Scripps (SSP) missed its consensus revenue targets but beat consensus EPS for Q4. The bad news: Both those numbers represent y/y decreases, and just about everything at the company that isn’t connected to the cable business is in lousy shape.

Scripps posted Q4 revenue of $679 million, down slightly from $683 million in 2006; Wall Street was looking for $683 million. EPS was 75 cents, an 8% drop from last year, but 5 cents better than consensus.

Quick summary:
Cable networks: Revenue up 14%, profits up 21%; online advertising revenue up 22%.
Newspapers: Revenue down 9.6%, profits down 12%.
Local TV: Revenue down 19%, profits down 37%.
Interactive: Revenue down 7.8%, profits down 11%. Scripps blames the decline on its online energy company USwitch; says they are “encouraged” by progress much-maligned shopping engine Shopzilla.

