18 Photos Of Euphoric Spelling Bee Winners

AP 2008 winner Sameer Mishra.

This week, the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee puts 281 grade schoolers to the ultimate test.

The contestants, ranging from 8 to 15 years old, have typically studied for years, won regional spelling bees, and made it through a multi-round process of elimination to end up on the national stage in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The winner of Thursday night’s final round gets cash, swag — and the ultimate bragging rights.

We’ve found photos of some of the competition’s past winners in their moments of glory.

