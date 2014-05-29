18 Photos Of Euphoric Spelling Bee Winners

Walter Hickey, Max Nisen
Sameer Mishra spelling beeAP2008 winner Sameer Mishra.

This week, the 87th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee puts 281 grade schoolers to the ultimate test.

The contestants, ranging from 8 to 15 years old, have typically studied for years, won regional spelling bees, and made it through a multi-round process of elimination to end up on the national stage in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The winner of Thursday night’s final round gets cash, swag — and the ultimate bragging rights.

We’ve found photos of some of the competition’s past winners in their moments of glory.

Here's 1955 winner Sandra Sloss on the U.S.S. Wisconsin, thrilled to be flanked by Ed Sullivan and British boxer Don Cocknell. The 13-year-old won with 'crustaceology.'

1971 winner Jonathan Knisely doesn't even try to contain his excitement after winning with 'shalloon.'

Texan Robin Kral couldn't be happier to have won 1972's Bee. Lauren Pringle, right, is not so happy with second place.

Barrie Trinkle totally freaks out after winning in 1973 with 'vouchsafe.'

Colorado's Jacques Bailly beams with pride in 1980. He won on 'elucubrate.'

1989 winner Scott Isaacs won with 'spoliator' -- appropriate given that he took home all the loot.

Amanda Goad holds her trophy up triumphantly in 1992, thrilled she spelled 'lyceum.'

1997 winner Rebecca Sealfon is clearly the happiest girl on the planet after nailing 'euonym.'

Jody-Anne Maxwell hoists the trophy above her after scoring the victory with 'chiaroscurist' in 1998.

Nupur Lala jumps for joy after winning in 1999 with 'logorrhea.'

2001's winner Sean Conley hoists the trophy on high for all to see after spelling 'succedaneum.'

2002's Pratyush Buddiga triumphed with the word 'prospicience.'

Sai R. Gunturi throws his hands in the air victorious in 2003 after spelling 'pococurante.'

2005's Anurag Kashyap hoists his trophy on high after winning with 'appoggiatura.'

Evan M. O'Dorney was immediately in love with the trophy when he won in 2007. He won after spelling 'serrefine.'

2008's winner Sameer Mishra has a moment of shock after realising his win with 'guerdon.'

Sukanya Roy needs help to hold up the gleaming symbol of her victory in 2011. She won with 'cymotrichous.'

The winner of the 2012 Bee, Snigdha Nandipati, is delirious with joy after winning with 'guetapens.'

