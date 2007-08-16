Scripps Interactive (SSP) Hires Marketing VP From Time Inc.

Scripps Networks Interactive adds to its New York presence, hiring Bob Madden as VP, interactive marketing and promotion. Madden was most recently at Time Inc., where he managed brand marketing for Fortune and Business 2.0. Scripps also promoted Andrea Facini to VP of product design. He will continue to lead the company’s design and user-experience teams from Knoxville, Tenn.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.