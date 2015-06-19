ScribblePics founder Peter Bradd is the first CEO of StartupAUS

Peter Bradd. Supplied

Peter Bradd, a founding director of Sydney’s tech co-working space Fishburners, is to become the first CEO of StartupAUS.

The move puts StartupAUS on the road to a more structured organisation rather than a group of volunteer entrepreneurs who got together in 2013 to help startups.

Bradd, the founder of personalised postcard service ScribblePics and a foundation member of the StartupAUS board, will continue the mission to transform Australia through technology entrepreneurship.

Bradd says StartupAUS says the amazing goodwill of the startup eco-system has done a lot but more can be done.

“We need to shift the bar on technology entrepreneurship in Australia, and take advantage of a once in a generation opportunity to transform our economy,” he says.

“My goal as our first CEO is to increase progress within government, industry and the startup ecosystem. There has been progress, however our shift into exponential growth is too far behind. We have the passion and the drive but we do need more founders, more tech-skills and a world-leading ecosystem to support them.”

Alan Noble, board member StartupAUS, says: “This move reflects the maturing of the startup economy within Australia and the progress of our own organisation as we transition from a wholly voluntary organisation to a more professionally run entity.”

StartupAUS also announced that Andrew Larsen, the Perth-based founder of co-working space SyncLabs, will join the StartupAUS board.

In other board moves, River City Labs founder Steve Baxter will retire his board role to represent StartupAUS as Chief Advocate.

StartupAUS is sponsored by Google, River City Labs, Salesforce, and Xero.

