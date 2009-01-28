"Screwing Herself With Broccoli" And Other Reasons NBC Banned PETA's Super Bowl Ad (GE)

NBC had so much trouble selling its Super Bowl ad inventory that it’s going to run house ads from its parent company, GE, and Hulu, its Web video joint venture with News Corp.



But apparently, NBC is not desperate enough to run the below-embedded ad from PETA. NBC told the animal-rights activist organisation “depicts a level of sexuality exceeding our standards.”

PETA says NBC’s specific list of complaints were that the commercial included:

licking pumpkin

touching her breast with her hand while eating broccoli

pumpkin from behind between legs

rubbing pelvic region with pumpkin

screwing herself with broccoli (fuzzy)

asparagus on her lap appearing as if it is ready to be inserted into vagina

licking eggplant

rubbing asparagus on breast



‘Veggie Love’: PETA’s Banned Super Bowl Ad

