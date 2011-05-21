Screw The Vacation, Take A Hi-Res Satellite Journey Through Italy's Tourist Hotspots

Photo: Google Earth
It would be nice to spend a few days in Italy, floating through the canals of Venice, hiking on the Amalfi Coast, and gobbling pizza.But if you can’t spare the vacation days, we’ve got a consolation prize: a satellite journey through Italy’s best tourist spots.
Of course these places look beautiful from the ground, but they also look pretty incredible from outer space.
FLORENCE: The Basilica di Santa Maria del Fiore, also known as the Florence Cathedral, is one of Italy's largest churches.
FLORENCE: The Boboli Gardens sit behind the Pitti Palace, the main seat of the Medici grand dukes of Tuscany.
FLORENCE: The Ponte Vecchio, a Medieval bridge over Florence's Arno river, is famously lined with shops.
AMALFI COAST: This stretch of coastline extends from Positano in the west to Vietri sul Mare in the east.
MT. VESUVIUS: This volcano is best known for the eruption that led to the destruction of Pompeii in 79 AD.
VENICE: The Grand Canal is one of Venice's main thoroughfares; it is lined with more than 170 buildings.
ROME: The Pantheon is nearly 2,000 years old, and it's dome is still the world's largest unreinforced concrete dome.
ROME: The Colosseum, which seated 50,000 spectators, was used for gladitorial contests and other public spectacles.
