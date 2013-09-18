Mobile Media Summit Unites The Mobile Industry During Advertising Week

This post is sponsored by Mobile Media Summit.

According to the latest numbers from eMarketer, mobile is bigger than ever. The overall mobile ad market is expected to grow 89% to $US16.65 billion in 2013, and global smartphone adoption has already tipped over 50%.

The Mobile Media Summit and Upfront, the largest mobile events series in North America, was formed in 2008 to provide a forum where brand, agency, and mobile leaders could come together and discuss the newest mobile technology and media.

On September 23rd, the first day of Advertising Week in New York, the Mobile Media Summit will hold its final and biggest conference of 2013 at the famed New World Stages. Beginning with a keynote speech by Anita Stewart, senior VP of global strategic partnerships and development at Sesame Workshop, the day-long program will focus on how marketers and agencies are using mobile in their 2013 holiday marketing strategies, as well as how they’re using it to grow distribution and revenue.

This year, the Mobile Media Summit also introduces the Mobile Mafia Awards, honouring the year’s best work in categories from best mobile platform to most innovative agency in mobile. Awards submissions will be judged by a premier panel of creative and digital leaders, including:

Activision, VP-Global Brand Marketing, Jonathan Anastas

Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, Chief Digital Officer, Brandon Berger

McGarryBowen, Chief Digital Creative Officer, Steve Hicks

DDB Worldwide, Chief Creative Officer, Amir Kassaei

JTW New York, ECD, Eric Weisberg

The winners will be honored at the Mobile Mafia dinner following the Summit.

“I am honored to have so many leaders from advertising, digital, media and mobile continue to support us in moving the industry forward. This year’s event has a record number of brands coming, which clearly shows how brands are aggressively investing in mobile media, advertising and marketing.”

– Paran Johar, Founder and CEO, Mobile Media Summit

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.