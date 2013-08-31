Save 20% On Tickets For CloudBeat 2013 In San Francisco

This post is sponsored by VentureBeat.
With a bright idea and a credit card, hundreds of startups and small businesses have launched and scaled in the last few years thanks to affordable cloud solutions like Amazon, Box, and Salesforce. Today, cloud computing offers enterprise customers those same advantages — and far more.
CloudBeat 2013, VentureBeat’s premier event on enterprise cloud adoption, will take place on September 9-10 in San Francisco. It tracks the growing maturity of the cloud with two days of high-value discussions, customer case studies, breakout sessions, and exclusive announcements.
This year’s program features new cases from PayPal, Netflix, NASA, Pivotal, LinkedIn, General Electric, Google, and IBM, to name a few.
Why CloudBeat?
Other cloud events focus on legacy technologies, letting the cloud “vendors” do the talking.
CloudBeat puts the customers front and center. Discussions with vendors and other experts offer rare lessons on adoption, providing insights on new cloud technologies, what’s working, who’s buying what, and where the industry is going.
Innovation Showdown
Day 2 of CloudBeat features a lively startup competition where 10 cloud companies pitch their products and services in front of an expert panel of judges and the full audience. There were over 200 applications this year, and the 10 finalists will be announced soon.
Networking
CloudBeat 2013 will help you find those new investors, hires, and business opportunities through a series of roundtable lunch discussions, quick-connect sessions, business card bingo, receptions, and a new networking app.
Join 500 executives — business and IT decision makers, analysts, investors, brands, marketers, and press — and learn how to benefit as “the cloud grows up.”
This year’s featured speakers include:
- Paul Maritz, CEO, Pivotal (read the announcement)
- George Hu, COO, Salesforce (read the announcement)
- Saran Mandair, Sr. Dir. Infrastructure Engineering, PayPal
- Ariel Tseitli, Director of Cloud Solutions, Netflix
- Ilya Fushman, Head of Product Biz & Mobile, Dropbox
- Andres Bang, Head of Sales & Operations Systems, LinkedIn
- Rod Smith VP, Emerging Technology, IBM
- Sam Schillace, VP of Engineering, Box
- Laura Merling, VP Ecosystems & Solutions, AT&T
- Peter Lopez, System Architect, Disney
- Fabio Rosati, CEO, Elance
- Dan Siroker, Co-Founder & CEO, Optimizely
- John Dillon, CEO, Engine Yard
- Bryan Cantrill, SVP Engineering, Joyent
- Jim Franklin, CEO, SendGrid
- David Lenoe, Product Security Director, Adobe
- Mat Ellis, Founder & CEO, Cloudability
- James Tamplin, Founder & CEO, Firebase
