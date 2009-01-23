Screenwriter Eric Roth Sues Madoff Money Manager

On Christmas Eve, Madoff victim Eric Roth (screenwriter of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Forrest Gump) sued his former money manager Stanley Chais, who reportedly lost $250 million of his and his investors’s money with Bernie.



Roth is charging Chais and his employees with breach of fiduciary duty and negligence. Roth also says Chais ignored various red flags in order to continue raking in the “substantial fees” he earned by investing his clients’s money with Madoff.

Roth doesn’t specify how much he lost except to note that it’s more than $25,000. (In the past, he’s said he lost his entire retirement fund.) But he’s looking forward to a jury trial lasting roughly 10 days.

For more take a look at the entire complaint filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court:





