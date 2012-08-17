SCREENSHOTS: Take A Look At Instagram's Big New Update

Instagram is providing its 80 million registered users with a big update.



The photo sharing app is increasing its focus on location, with a new feature called Photo Maps.

The new maps will take location data from all your Instagram photos and chart them on an interactive Google Map. (With your permission, of course.)

If you don’t want every single photo you take to show up on your Photo Map, you can choose what to include and what to leave out. Geolocation data will be removed from the ones you deselect.

You can download the new version of Instagram for iPhone and Android. (The new Android version still hasn’t updated, so be patient.)

