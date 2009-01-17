Screenshots Of Tumblr Version 5





Simple blogging service Tumblr will launch its fifth version today.

“It’s a huge step for the site,” says founder David Karp in a promotional video viewed by Alley Insider.

“It looks sexy as hell,” David says in the video, flashing a near-Jobsian level of bravado about his pretty product.

Of course, Apple CEO Steve Jobs doesn’t just make pretty products; he makes pretty products that make a lot of money. Tumblr doesn’t, and since today’s Tumblr update does not introduce pay accounts to the service, it still won’t. But in the video, David says the new version “will make room for the big things we’re rolling out over the next couple months,” so maybe that’s coming.

In the video, David says Tumblr now has 625,000 accounts. If even a small percentage of those accounts go pro — and pay something like $50 a year — Tumblr will suddenly see millions in annual revenues. (Some of it will be our money, too. We love the service.)

On to the screenshots.

Here’s the new dahboard, which features a wider-layout.

Users can now visit a “theme garden” and, with one-click, copy another tumblr’s look.

Tumblr will also update its “Radar” — a page that aggregates some of the sites popular content.

A new directory:

The “goodies” page will look different too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.