Screenshots Of The ESPN.com Redesign (DIS)

Yesterday, we reported ESPN.com will update its homepage on January 5. Now we have screenshots:



In yesterday’s post, we cited ComScore numbers that show unique visitors to ESPN.com are flat y/y. An ESPN.com rep took issue with the post and responded:

The real story is different than the comScore numbers you cited.

Nieslen Net Ratings for November: ESPN.com is up 33% in total minutes, +12% in unique users and avg. visits, +32% in category share, +32% in page views. (all year-over-year vs. Nov. 2007).

Look beyond a single month: ESPN.com’s per month averages, throughout the year — in both comScore and Nielsen — tell a clear story of its continued growth: ** Nielsen Netratings (Jan – Nov monthly averages — vs. same period 2007): Total Minutes +29% to over 1.1 billion; unique users +16% to 19.9 million. ** comScore (Jan – Nov monthly averages — vs. same period 2007): Total minutes +46% to 1.1 billion; unique users +13% to 21 million.

Quantcast: Quantcast does some interesting work, and we have nothing against them. But ESPN.com does not currently work with Quantcast — the site is not “Quantified,” as they say. Given that, their data about ESPN.com is not accurate (which, I believe, even they would acknowledge).

Finally, looking at just reach alone (unique users) is a very blunt way to measure success or leadership. Reach, Time spent, category share, mobile traffic, video streams served, engagement with podcasts, etc. are all part of the bigger picture.

See Also:

Traffic Flat, ESPN.com Gets Redesign (DIS)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.