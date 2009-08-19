Facebook's Twitter-Killing iPhone App Revealed! (Screenshots)







[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8bf6953c89e27a020f760c/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/screenshots-of-facebooks-twitter-killing-iphone-app-2009-8/facebooks-twitter-killing-iphone-app-1" caption="" source="" alt="Facebook for iPhone 3.0" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Pending approval from Apple, Facebook’s new iPhone app is coming soon. If it is as slick as it looks in a newly published set of screenshots, it could spell doom for Twitter.When everybody got their hands on a cache of internal documents from Twitter HQ earlier this summer, we learned the startup is deathly afraid of social networking giant Facebook. It should be.

Click to see screenshots of Facebook for iPhone 3.0 →

Over the past nine months or so, Facebook has taken about a dozen or so steps to clone Twitter’s functionality, adding features including public status updates, real-time search, vanity URLs, and allowing users to make unlimited connections.

Facebook — which claims 10X as many users as Twitter — even adopted some of Twitter’s celebrity-courting user-growth tactics.

Throughout Facebook’s onslaught, however, Twitter has maintained one distinct advantage. Thanks to third-party developers who make apps like Tweetie and Twitterfon, Twitter is a way better mobile experience than Facebook, particularly on the iPhone.

But now that could change. Over the weekend, Facebook finally submitted an update to its Facebook for iPhone 3.0 app to Apple. We haven’t gotten our hands on the app itself yet, but we do have a bunch of screenshots and feature details.

The new app will include features:

Facebook’s “new” News Feed

The ability to “Like” updates.

Events (including the ability to RSVP)

Notes, Facebook’s blogging app.

Pages, Facebook accounts for companies and celebrities.

Improved photo-management.

A new home screen for easy access to all your stuff, search, and notifications

The ability to add your favourite profiles and pages to the home screen

Better Notifications (they link to the comments so you can reply)

Quickly call or text people right from the Friends page

Messages you are typing will be restored if you quit or are interrupted by a phone call

Click below to take a look at screenshots of these features in action and then let us know what you think: Is Twitter’s biggest remaining advantage over Facebook about to erode?

Click to see screenshots of Facebook for iPhone 3.0 →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”facebooks-twitter-killing-iphone-app-1″

title=”Facebook’s Twitter-Killing iPhone App”

content=”Here’s the new Facebook app’s home screen. Navigation works just like the iPhone homescreen.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8beb253e4a820333028ae8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”facebooks-twitter-killing-iphone-app-2″

title=”Facebook’s Twitter-Killing iPhone App”

content=”On the second page of the homescreen, users can bookmark specific other users or apps.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8bebfe97fb770811b9728c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”facebooks-twitter-killing-iphone-app-3″

title=”Facebook’s Twitter-Killing iPhone App”

content=”Tap on a specific user and you get their stream of updates, not static profile information.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8bec08a271f2063ec5413e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”facebooks-twitter-killing-iphone-app-4″

title=”Facebook’s Twitter-Killing iPhone App”

content=”Facebook used to employ algorithms to try and figure out which user updates — photo uploads, status updates, wall posts — other users would want to see and then filter out the rest.

But then Twitter got huge with its real-time constant stream, and Facebook switched to a everything-goes News Feed for its Web-based version a several months ago. With the new app, that real-time News Feed is finally coming to the iPhone.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8bead24dac2e3711ea5a84/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”facebooks-twitter-killing-iphone-app-5″

title=”Facebook’s Twitter-Killing iPhone App”

content=”That means users can ‘comment’ and ‘like’ any update right from their iPhone app.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8beae864e9e65942b3022f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”facebooks-twitter-killing-iphone-app-6″

title=”Facebook’s Twitter-Killing iPhone App”

content=”Here’s what commenting will look like.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8bebcc82e61a3a28617f51/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”facebooks-twitter-killing-iphone-app-7″

title=”Facebook’s Twitter-Killing iPhone App”

content=”One advantage Twitter has over Facebook is that well-known users can have followers that they don’t have to follow-back. This has attracted celebrities, publications and other companies to the service in droves.

Facebook has tried to attract these same users with Facebook Pages, which other users ‘fan’ in the same way they would ‘follow’ a celebrity like Lance Armstrong or a company like JetBlue on Twitter.

The new iPhone app finally catches up to this change, with full support for Facebook pages.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8beafa4959f6762d81897c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”facebooks-twitter-killing-iphone-app-8″

title=”Facebook’s Twitter-Killing iPhone App”

content=”One of the biggest problems with Facebook’s current iPhone app is that it doesn’t present Events well. The new app fixes that. Users can view upcoming events, check out details for a specific event (i.e. look up the bar’s address), and RSVP.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8beb523915014f2effc9a9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”facebooks-twitter-killing-iphone-app-9″

title=”Facebook’s Twitter-Killing iPhone App”

content=”Here’s what the event interface looks like.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8beb5f240ab74347312781/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”facebooks-twitter-killing-iphone-app-10″

title=”Facebook’s Twitter-Killing iPhone App”

content=”One strength of Twitter apps like Tweetie, Twitterfon and Twitteriffic is how they are seemlessly integrated with Twitter-friendly photo-sharing sites like Twitpic. Inside the app, users can snap a photo with their iPhone and upload it to the Web with about two clicks.

The old iPhone app did the same thing. The new one does too, but also with video. Heres’ what the video upload interface looks like.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8beb6c195daf6e52c5e1b1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”facebooks-twitter-killing-iphone-app-11″

title=”Facebook’s Twitter-Killing iPhone App”

content=”Facebook improved its photo-management tool in the iPhone app. According to Inside Facebook’s Justine Smith, ‘Now, users can create and delete albums, upload photos to any album, delete photos, and delete photo tags.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8bec10f5df0c6b592a64fb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”facebooks-twitter-killing-iphone-app-12″

title=”Facebook’s Twitter-Killing iPhone App”

content=”‘Notes’ is Facebook’s in-house blogging app. With the new app, users can write notes straight from their iPhone.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8beb90756b200102848078/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.