Exclusive Screenshots Of Bebo 2.0, Launching In February (TWX)

Bebo, the social network Time Warner’s (TWX) AOL acquired for $850 million last summer, will launch version 2.0 later this month.



The biggest addition to Bebo 2.0 will be “Timelines,” which will integrate a user’s photos, videos, blog posts into a “life stream.” We’re pretty sure its Bebo’s integration of SocialThing, which AOL acquired for something like $3 million last summer. This is what Timelines looks like:

Bebo launched new features “Social Inbox” and “Lifestream” in mid-December and integrated accounts from instant messaging services AIM and ICQ in January.

According to Comscore, in December Bebo had 22.6 million unique visitors worldwide and 4. 9million unique visitors in the US.

When we contacted Bebo about the screen shots, they told us there are many more features coming out with the launch. A Bebo spokesperson told us:

Bebo’s mission is to improve people’s lives by connecting them to everyone and everything they care about

The timeline will help people turn chaos into order and help them share their experiences with others. Bebo has centred on self expression

The timeline will help brands deliver value to users and herald a new era in display advertising and bringing brands to life online

People will be able to control what gets on their timeline and who gets to see which stories – privacy is a built in feature

Beyond the timeline the new profile will help people control their online activities on multiple services. This builds on the Social Inbox

All this is part of our plan to offer a new social experience that let’s you discover what’s going on with your world and share with the world what’s going on with you.

Here’s how the Bebo 2.0 profile will look after launch. We think it looks like a cool combination of FriendFeed, Facebook and iGoogle:

Like us, you may have noticed that the screenshots make it look like Bebo 2.0 will launch with Yahoo search. Currently, Google runs AOL search, so that would be a big deal. We talked to Yahoo PR, however, and they told us that per a pre-existing arrangment, Yahoo only powers search for Bebo in the UK and Ireland. A Bebo rep told us AOL will continue to power Bebo search in the US.

See Also:

When AOL Learned The Truth About Bebo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.