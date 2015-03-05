The best screen protectors for your Apple iPhones and iPads [up to 51% off]

Cracked phone screens are the worst.

But good news: we’ve found some great screen protectors to keep all your Apple products looking as good as new.

These “Tech Armour” screen protectors are made of precise laser-cut tempered glass. They will help keep your phone and tablet from getting scratched up after high impact drops.

And good news: the screen protector won’t cause any bubbles to form over your screen.

For the smartphones: iPhone 6 Plus, $US10.95; iPhone 6, $US9.95; iPhone 5/5C/5S, $US9.95; iPhone 4/4S $US9.95



For Apple iPad 4, 3, and 2: $US29.99



For Apple iPad Air 2 and 1: $US69.95 $US33.96



For Apple iPad mini 3, 2 and 1: $US54.99 $US17.47



