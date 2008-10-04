Screen Actors Move Closer To Striking

As we reported earlier this week, the negotiating committee of the Screen Actors Guild is pushing for an all-out strike three months after the actors and studios failed to reach a deal on a new contract. On Wednesday, the negotiating committee agreed that SAG’s national board should vote on whether its members should vote to authorise a strike. (You got all that?)



LA Times: Reflecting a key shift in the balance of power in the Screen Actors Guild, the union’s negotiating committee Wednesday punted on authorizing a strike vote, leaving the matter up to the guild’s newly configured national board.

In an 11-2 decision, the union’s negotiation committee recommended that the national board authorise a strike vote among the guild’s 120,000 members, saying such a move was “necessary to overcome the employers’ intransigence” in contract negotiations. Talks have been at a standstill since the actors’ contract expired June 30.

The move appeared to be as much an intra-guild political manoeuvre as a message to the studios that the negotiating committee was holding fast on its demands over how much actors should be paid for their work when it is distributed over the Internet.

Although the negotiating committee could call a strike vote on its own, taking such an action probably would have sparked a backlash from the national board, which has the authority to disband the committee.

We reiterate that this would be a horrible idea, and we doubt that actors who were opposed to striking in June would be more inclined to do so in the midst of the current financial meltdown. Nonetheless, the board isn’t expected to take up the measure until October 18.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.