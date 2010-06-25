Screaming Kid Has Oil Stuck On Her Foot At Florida Beach

A shocking amateur video shows children playing and swimming on an oil covered beach in Florida. A little girl starts freaking out when she gets oil on her foot and can’t get it off (2:15). The mother says she brought some Goo-Gone as a precaution.



We hope this is less hazardous than it looks…



Don’t miss: Spirit Airlines’ Tasteless Ads Mocking The Oil Spill Crisis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.