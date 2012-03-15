This Screaming Flight Attendant Was Escorted Off An American Airlines Flight

The story at the end of last week about an American Airlines flight attendant going on a wild rant and having to be restrained swept across the Internet. At the time, the only video and audio available showed mainly the passengers looking on in horror as the female attendant screamed. But now new video has surfaced from first class from one of the men who subdued her, and it’s chilling.



The video was taken by Kevin Ritch. He originally started filming the altercation from his front-row seat. But soon, the other flight attendants trying to subdue the woman asked him to help. He jumped up to lend a hand. And while he could no longer film, he kept the camera rolling to catch the audio. KDFW-TV explains what he captured:

“Get out of my way!” she screamed.

“Someone come help us please?” someone else said.

Ritch’s iPhone kept recording and capturing audio after he put it down.

“There were three of us really subduing her, leaning on her and somewhat sitting on her, primarily leaning,” he said.

In and out of riveting rage, at one point the flight attendant referred to those around her as military.

“This has not happened to me since 9/11 and I’m not putting up with this!” she screamed. “You’re with the Navy Seals. Seal Team 6. Back off!”

Another rant involved religion.

“I haven’t been to church in 10 years. I’m going to go to hell,” she said.

“You’re not going to hell, we’re all good. Why would you be going to hell, ma’am,” someone asked.

“I didn’t pray before I shut the doors during cross check,” she said.

The 15 minutes of rambling turned to threats.

“Somebody call 911 security system. I’m about to kill passengers before take off,” the flight attendant said.

You can watch and listen below:



More Video of Flight Attendant Rant Surfaces: MyFoxDFW.com

It was determined the flight attendant was being treated for bipolar disorder but wasn’t taking her medicine.

This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

