Jasmin Savoy Brown hadn’t seen any “Scream” movies before auditioning for the new one.

“I didn’t want to overthink it,” the “Yellowjackets” star said of her approach to the audition.

Brown told The Hollywood Reporter that being “chill” for the process “worked” to her advantage.

“When I auditioned, I hadn’t seen ‘Scream.’ I actually didn’t see the ‘Scream’ films until after I was cast and we were shooting,” Brown told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview. “So I just thought, ‘Well, I didn’t know what the heck I was doing when I auditioned and they liked it. I’m just going to trust that.'”

According to the “Yellowjackets” star, she ended up watching the first “Scream” movie during filming and has since seen it “a few more times,” but didn’t want to “overthink” the audition process.

“I was so chill and I think that worked to my advantage,” Brown said.

The actress said that if she’d known what the “Scream” movies were, she thinks she probably wouldn’t have gotten the part. However, she went on to praise her older costars David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Neve Campbell, calling the legacy actors “kind and welcoming.”

“They were very lovely and very welcoming. I genuinely love every single member of this cast,” Brown said in the interview.

The new “Scream” takes place 25 years after the original film of the same name and follows a group of teenagers targeted by a new Ghostface killer. Franchise stars Arquette, Cox, and Campbell reprise their roles as Dewey, Gale, and Sidney, respectively.

“Scream” is currently playing in theaters, and you can watch the trailer below.