Here's how 'Scream Queens' gets around Lea Michele and Ariana Grande's refusal to scream

Fox Lea Michele re-joined producer Ryan Murphy on ‘Scream Queens.’

When a show is titled “Scream Queens,” it would seem that screaming would be part of the job description.

Well, Lea Michele got a pass on that one. “I refuse to scream on the show,” Michele told Women’s Health.

The former “Glee” star paired up with producer Ryan Murphy once again for Fox’s “Scream Queens,” which follows a sorority that’s being targeted by a serial killer. She plays Hester, an awkward freshman with very morbid tastes

So, how does “Scream Queens” work around Michele’s refusal to scream?

Fox Ariana Grande’s vocal range has been compared to Mariah Carey’s.

“Ryan [Murphy] got me in a booth one day,” she said “And I told him, ‘I’m screaming like twice and then you’re going to have to use it the whole season,’ because I’m a singer.”

Ariana Grande’s voice was also saved by pretaping.

“I was there with Ariana Grande and we were like, ‘We can’t scream, this is our gift.’ So I don’t scream, they just dub it in,” Michele said. “But, they say I do a really good scream face without having to scream.”

“Scream Queens” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.

