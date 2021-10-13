18 interesting things you probably didn’t know about the ‘Scream’ movies

- “Scream” (1996) is a horror classic and a new one is coming in 2022.
- Selma Blair didn’t receive credit for “Scream 2” (1997) and Drew Barrymore almost played Sidney.
- “Scream” was originally a one-act play and its name is inspired by a song.
Bob Weinstein and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein of Miramax told director Wes Craven and his crew they had to change it. They found inspiration in a song performed by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson.
“Michael Jackson had a song out, and Harvey’s listening to it, and of course the song was ‘Scream,'” said Bob in the documentary “Scream: The Inside Story.”
At first, the team wasn’t happy about the change but they later conceded that they couldn’t imagine any other title.
In a 2021 interview with Comicbook, screenwriter Kevin Williamson said he came up with the premise and wrote it as a one-act play.
He considered shooting it as a short film but ultimately decided to flesh it out into a screenplay.
He was a logical choice to lead the project, though not the first. According to a 2015 Vulture interview with Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez and others were considered.
Unfortunately for the studio, Craven wanted to take a break from gore.
According to a 2004 Vanity Fair article, he turned the job down twice but eventually came around to the idea.
“In the horror film genre, my biggest pet peeve was that I always knew the main character was going to be slugging through at the end, but was going to creak by and make it,” she told host Sean Evans during a 2020 episode of First We Feast’s YouTube series “Hot Ones.”
“What I wanted to do is to take that comfort zone away. So I asked if I could be Casey Becker so that we would establish that that rule does not apply in this film,” she said.
During takes, she accidentally dialed 9-1-1 for real, unaware that she was calling and hanging up on the local police dispatcher.
In the 2011 documentary “Still Screaming,” prop master J. P. Jones recalled they realized their mistake when the police called the set.
In the “Scream” DVD commentary, Craven said that Barrymore’s performance in the film is the result of her putting “an enormous amount of trust in me.”
Before filming, she cried while telling the director about a story in the newspaper that involved a dog being set on fire by its owner.
“I’m lighting the match” became their trigger to get her to have the same emotional response on camera.
The producers liked his performance so much that they kept him in.
He has since reprised the role in all of the sequels and in the television series.
Jackson has numerous other voice-acting credits, but monkey villain Mojo Jojo in Cartoon Network’s animated series “The Powerpuff Girls” is one of his iconic roles.
That job went to stunt performer Dane Farwell.
It was Craven’s idea to distance the disembodied voice from the protagonists so their reactions could remain genuine.
The filmmakers went through ideas, sketches, and models but none of them worked.
According to a 2015 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Wes Craven recalled touring a home they were considering for the film when producer Marianne Maddalena spotted the mask draped over a chair.
In a 2020 interview with Scream Thrillogy, Maddalena recalled finding the perfect fit. She said, “I ran downstairs with it and showed the team and they did not share my enthusiasm.”
They tried to sculpt others like it because they didn’t own the original.
Eventually, when those attempts fell short, they tracked down the Fun World mask and negotiated to include it in the film.
The stakes were not as high as they were for Casey and her boyfriend Steve, but the question did win him a free drink and subsequently wound up in the screenplay.
The Easter egg, a nod to”A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), was later cut for time.
Tatum (Rose McGowan) also mentions “Wes Carpenter movies,” a combination of Craven and “Halloween” (1978) director John Carpenter.
There is a Freddy-esque sweater hanging on a door in “Scream 2.” There’s also a poster for “The Hills Have Eyes“ (2006) and a trivia question about Krueger’s weapon in “Scream 4” (2011).
The two actresses would reunite two years later in “Cruel Intentions” (1999).
She said she matched clothes to personalities and incorporated personal wardrobe choices from a couple of the actors.
Bergstrom revealed that the reds, oranges, yellows, and greens of Woodsboro were based on Edvard Munch’s painting “The Scream.”
When it came time to film “Scream 3,” she was already busy with Fox’s “Party of Five” and the 2000 film “Drowning Mona.”
But there is no “Scream” without Sidney Prescott. According to The Independent, the filmmakers worked out a contract that had her on set for about three weeks.
Instead, it was written by Ehren Kruger, who also wrote the 2002 horror film “The Ring,” the 2014 sci-fi “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” and the 2022 action movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Williamson returned for “Scream 4” and is listed as an executive producer in the upcoming “Scream.”
Bell tweeted her disappointment and teased fans about the upcoming scary movie, writing that she knew who the killer was but that she wasn’t going to tell.
“He had an idea for a new trilogy,” the director told Movieweb in a 2011 interview. “And I think that was Bob Weinstein ‘s thing also about waiting so long — if there were to be a ‘Scream 4,’ there would also probably be a ‘Scream 5 ‘ and a ‘Scream 6’ sooner or later so we could construct a new trilogy that kind of stood on its own.”
Unfortunately, Craven died from brain cancer in 2015.
In a 2016 Entertainment Tonight interview, Williamson said he was unsure about another trilogy.
“Now without Wes, I feel like you have to sort of answer the questions of how and why, and I don’t know how to do it without Wes and I don’t know why to do it,” he explained.
With the upcoming “Scream” film, it seems that writers Guy Busick, Jeremy Vanderbilt, and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have found a way.
After meeting them, Williamson agreed to be a part of the project. “It felt like it was in great hands and they’re so talented,” he told ComicBook.com in 2021.