THEN AND NOW: The cast of the 'Scream' movies

Dimension Films Drew Barrymore has a brief but memorable role in the first ‘Scream’ movie.

The first "Scream" movie was released in 1996, and starred Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore.

Subsequent sequels were released in 1997, 2000, and 2011, featuring stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Emma Roberts.

In the years since the release of the successful slasher films, a majority of the franchise’s cast members have continued to act.

Cox went on to star in several television shows, including “Cougar Town,” which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

The first "Scream" movie was released in 1996 and focused on a group of high schoolers trying to survive vicious attacks from a masked killer called Ghostface.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Drew Barrymore all appeared in the 1996 film, the success of which led to three other sequels: “Scream 2” in 1997, “Scream 3” in 2000, and 2011’s “Scream 4.”

Throughout the years, numerous stars have made appearances in the slasher franchise, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rose McGowan, Jada Pinkett Smith, and, more recently, Alison Brie and Emma Roberts.

Most of the “Scream” actors were well-known before their roles in the franchise, and many of them have continued to act.

Here’s what the cast of the “Scream” franchise has been up to in the years since the movies’ release.

Neve Campbell starred as Sidney Prescott, a young woman hunted by various killers (all using the “Ghostface” persona) throughout the franchise.

Dimension Films Neve Campbell has appeared in all four ‘Scream’ movies.

At the start of “Scream,” Sidney is preparing for the first anniversary of her mother’s murder, who’s believed to have been killed by a man named Cotton Weary.

Sidney is soon stalked by a new killer – later revealed to be her boyfriend Billy.

She comes up against several other killers using the Ghostface persona throughout the franchise, each having their own reasons for targeting her and murdering others.

She’s continued to act in the years following the “Scream” movies, appearing on shows like “House of Cards.”

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Neve Campbell in 2019.

Campbell played political consultant LeAnn Harvey on season four of “House of Cards.”

She’s also appeared on shows like “Medium,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Simpsons,” and “Mad Men,” and has starred in movies like “Investigating Sex,” “Skyscraper,” and “Castle in the Ground.”

Campbell has been married twice and has two children together with her current boyfriend JJ Feild.

Courteney Cox played Gale Weathers, an aggressive journalist who continually covers the Ghostface murders for a fictional news outlet.

Dimension Films Courteney Cox was starring on ‘Friends’ when she was cast in the first ‘Scream’ movie.

Over the course of the franchise, Gale becomes less focused on her career and more focused on building relationships with those around her, while still avoiding attacks from killers.

Cox went on to star on shows like “Dirt” and “Cougar Town,” which even earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Courteney Cox in 2020.

Known for her role as Monica Gellar on “Friends,” Cox has appeared in numerous films and television shows throughout the years.

In addition to starring on “Dirt” and “Cougar Town,” the actress has had roles on shows like “Scrubs,” “Shameless,” and “Modern Family.” She’s also acted in movies like “3000 Miles to Graceland,” “Zoom,” and “Mothers and Daughters.”

Cox married her “Scream” costar David Arquette in 1999 after meeting him during filming. The couple has one daughter, Coco, together, who was born in 2004. Cox and Arquette divorced in 2013.

David Arquette played Sheriff Dwight “Dewey” Riley in the franchise.

Dimension Films David Arquette married his ‘Scream’ costar Courteney Cox in 1999.

As sheriff, Dewey investigates the Ghostface murders and almost always gets stabbed in the process.

However, he manages to survive each time and eventually proposes to Gale at the end of the third “Scream” movie.

He’s continued acting and also has a career in professional wrestling.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images David Arquette in 2020.

Arquette has appeared in numerous films since starring in the first “Scream” movie, including “Never Been Kissed,” “3000 Miles to Graceland,” and “Bone Tomahawk.” He’s also had roles on shows like “Friends,” “My Name is Earl,” “Pushing Daisies,” and “Medium.”

In addition to his acting career, Arquette is also a professional wrestler who won the World Championship Wrestling heavyweight title in 2000.

Liev Schrieber played suspected murderer turned hero and talk-show host Cotton Weary.

Dimension Films Liev Schreiber appeared in the first three ‘Scream’ movies.

Cotton is initially suspected of killing Sidney’s mother Maureen, but it’s revealed later in the first movie that he’s actually innocent, even though the two were having an affair.

In the second “Scream,” Cotton ends up saving Sidney from another Ghostface killer, and by the third movie, he’s become a successful talk show host – only to get killed while trying to protect Sidney again.

Schreiber got his big break in the “Scream” movies and has continued to act ever since.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for G’Day USA Liev Schreiber in 2020.

Schreiber has starred in numerous films, including “Hamlet,” “The Omen,” “Salt,” “The Butler,” and “Spotlight.” He’s also voiced characters in movies like “Isle of Dogs” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.”

In addition to his film credits, Schreiber has appeared on plenty of TV shows, too, notably playing the title character on the crime drama “Ray Donovan.”

Schreiber has two sons with his former partner Naomi Watts. The two separated in 2016, after 11 years together.

Horror movie nerd (and eventual Ghostface victim) Randy Meeks was played by Jamie Kennedy.

Dimension Films Randy Meeks dies in the second ‘Scream’ movie.

In the first “Scream” movie, Randy is a horror movie buff who has unrequited feelings for Sidney. Even though he’s shot by the killer towards the end of the film, he manages to survive.

Randy’s extensive film knowledge is used to help predict the murders, but he’s killed for good in “Scream 2.”

Kennedy has had small parts in other TV shows and films since appearing in the “Scream” movies.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Jamie Kennedy is also a stand-up comedian.

He’s appeared in movies like “Max Keeble’s Big Move” and “Son of the Mask,” as well as shows like “Criminal Minds,” “The Cleveland Show,” and “Lucifer.” Kennedy also starred on the final two seasons of “Ghost Whisperer.”

In addition to his acting career, Kennedy is also a stand-up comic and has appeared on numerous comedy specials throughout the years.

Skeet Ulrich plays Sidney’s boyfriend Billy Loomis in the first “Scream” movie.

Dimension Films Skeet Ulrich was the surprise villain of ‘Scream.’

Billy’s involvement in the murders of Sidney’s mother and other local teenagers is one of the biggest twists in “Scream.”

After revealing his motivation in the slayings, he’s shot and killed by Sidney.

Ulrich has continued acting, starring on shows like “Law & Order: LA” and “Riverdale.”

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Skeet Ulrich in 2019.

After his role in “Scream,” Ulrich appeared in numerous other films, including “Nobody’s Baby” and “Ride With the Devil.”

He’s also starred in plenty of TV shows, too, including “Miracles,” “Law & Order: LA,” and most recently, “Riverdale,” where he plays FP Jones, the father of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse.)

Ulrich has two children with his ex-wife Georgina Cates. The couple divorced in 2005.

Drew Barrymore had a small but memorable role as murdered teen Casey in “Scream.”

Woods Entertainment / Dimension Drew Barrymore as Casey in ‘Scream.’

At the beginning of “Scream,” Casey is taunted by the Ghostface killers (later revealed to be Billy and her ex Stu) over the phone, and forced to answer horror trivia questions. When she fails, they kill her boyfriend Steve.

Soon after, Casey is killed and her body is hung up in a tree.

Now, she’s still one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image Drew Barrymore in 2019.

Barrymore was already a star before her small part in “Scream,” and she’s continued to act in the years since.

She’s starred in movies like “The Wedding Singer,” “Never Been Kissed,” “Donnie Darko,” “50 First Dates,” and “Whip It,” as well as shows like “Grey Gardens” and “Santa Clarita Diet.”

The actress married art consultant Will Kopelman in 2012 and has two daughters with him. They divorced in 2016.

Henry Winkler played the tough-as-nails Principal Himbry in “Scream.”

Dimension Films Neve Campbell and Henry Winkler shared a scene in ‘Scream’ together.

The high school principal was killed by the Ghostface killers (later revealed to be Billy and Stu) during a brutal attack in his office.

The “Happy Days” star has continued acting in films and TV shows.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Henry Winkler in 2020.

After “Scream,” Winkler appeared in movies like “Click,” “Holes,” and “Here Comes the Boom.”

Winkler has also had a prolific career on television – in addition to playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on “Happy Days,” the actor has appeared on shows like “Law & Order: SVU,” and currently plays acting coach Gene Cousineau on “Barry.”

Matthew Lillard played Billy’s accomplice Stu in the first “Scream” movie.

Dimension Films Matthew Lillard as Stu in ‘Scream.’

Stu is the boyfriend of Sidney’s friend Tatum and hosts a party at his house after his ex-girlfriend Casey is murdered. At the party, it’s revealed that Billy is the Ghostface murderer, and Stu is his accomplice.

Lillard’s character dies after Sidney drops a TV on his head and electrocutes him.

Lillard continued acting after “Scream,” and played Shaggy in the 2002 live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Matthew Lillard in 2020.

Lillard has appeared in films like “SLC Punk!,” “She’s All That,” “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” and “The Descendants.” He played Shaggy in the 2002 live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie and has continued to play the role in subsequent live-action films, in addition to voicing Shaggy in animated films and video games.

Lillard has also starred on several TV shows, including “The Bridge,” the reboot of “Twin Peaks,” and more recently, “Good Girls.”

He married his wife Heather Helm in 2000, and the couple has three children together.

Rose McGowan played Sidney’s friend Tatum in “Scream.”

Dimension Films Matthew Lillard and Rose McGowan in ‘Scream.’

In addition to being Sidney’s best friend, Tatum is also the girlfriend of Stu and the sister of sheriff Dewey Riley. She’s killed by Ghostface in a garage during Stu’s party.

She went on to star in numerous other films.

Nick England/WireImage Rose McGowan in 2019.

McGowan starred in several ’90s films, including “Jawbreaker,” “The Doom Generation,” and “Southie.” She also appeared in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s horror double feature “Grindhouse,” as well as the horror film “The Tell-Tale Heart.”

In addition to her movie roles, McGowan also starred as Paige Matthews on “Charmed,” and has had minor parts on shows like “Law & Order: SVU” and “Nip/Tuck.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar played ill-fated sorority girl Cici Cooper in 1997’s “Scream 2.”

Dimension Films Sarah Michelle Gellar in ‘Scream 2.’

Alone in her sorority house, Cici is stalked and eventually murdered by Ghostface, who stabs her and then throws her over a balcony to her death.

Cici’s murder eventually helps Gale and Dewey piece together the identity of the new Ghostface killer.

Since then, the “Buffy” actress has gone on to star in films like “Cruel Intentions,” “The Grudge,” and “Scooby-Doo.”

David Livingston/FilmMagic Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2019.

While she’s probably best known for playing the titular role on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Gellar has starred in numerous blockbusters, including “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Cruel Intentions,” and “The Grudge.”

She also played Daphne in the live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie, which featured her fellow “Scream” franchise star Matthew Lillard, as well as her real-life husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

Gellar and Prinze married in 2001, after meeting on the set of “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” They have two children together.

Elise Neal played Sidney’s college friend Hallie in “Scream 2.”

Dimension Films Neve Campbell and Elise Neal in ‘Scream 2.’

Hallie is killed by Ghostface after he accosts her and Sidney while they’re driving.

After her role in “Scream 2,” Neal continued to act.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Elise Neal is an actress.

Neal has starred in numerous films, including “Money Talks,” “Hustle & Flow,” and “Logan.” She also played Gladys Knight in the 2014 TV biopic “Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B,” and has appeared on shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Scandal.”

Jerry O’Connell played Sidney’s college boyfriend Derek in “Scream 2.”

Dimension Films Jerry O’Connell in ‘Scream 2.’

In “Scream 2,” Derek is captured by his frat brothers and tied up as a prank after publicly declaring his love for Sidney. Sidney attempts to free him during the finale, but Derek is shot and killed by Ghostface.

O’Connell is married to actress Rebecca Romijn and has continued acting in movies and TV shows.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Jerry O’Connell in 2020.

The actor has appeared in countless movies, including “Kangaroo Jack,” “Yours, Mine and Ours,” “Obsessed,” and “Veronica Mars.” He’s also had roles on TV shows like “Billions,” “Scream Queens,” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

O’Connell married Romijn in 2007, and the two have twin girls together.

Jada Pinkett Smith played Maureen Evans in “Scream 2.”

Dimension Films Jada Pinkett Smith had a small role in ‘Scream 2.’

At the beginning of the film, Maureen and her boyfriend Phil are attending a sneak preview of “Stab,” a fictional movie-within-the-movie that’s based on the events of the first “Scream.”

Phil is killed in the bathroom by Ghostface, who comes back and sits next to Maureen. Thinking it’s her boyfriend in costume, Maureen doesn’t react, until Ghostface brutally stabs her.

The movie audience thinks that Maureen’s murder is a publicity stunt for “Stab,” until she falls dead in front of the screen.

Now, Pinkett Smith is the host of the popular Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith in 2019.

Since her small but memorable role in “Scream 2,” Pinkett Smith has continued acting, starring in films like “The Matrix Reloaded,” “The Matrix Revolutions,” “Bad Mums,” and “Girls Trip.”

The actress is also the host of “Red Table Talk,” and has interviewed stars like Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg, and TI.

Pinkett Smith married fellow actor Will Smith in 1997, and the couple has two children together, Willow and Jaden.

Omar Epps played Maureen’s boyfriend Phil.

Dimension Films Omar Epps’ character is brutally murdered at the start of ‘Scream 2.’

Phil is brutally murdered by Ghostface in the bathroom when Ghostface plunges a knife through the divider of a stall.

Since his role in “Scream 2,” Epps has continued to act.

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Omar Epps in 2019.

Epps has starred in movies like “Breakfast of Champions,” “The Mod Squad,” and “Love & Basketball,” in which he played Quincy McCall.

He’s also had a successful television career, playing doctors on shows such as “ER” and “House.” More recently, he had a recurring role on “This Is Us.”

Epps married R&B singer Keisha Spivey in 2005. They have two children together.

Timothy Olyphant played Ghostface killer Mickey in “Scream 2.”

Dimension Films Timothy Olyphant was the killer in ‘Scream 2.’

Mickey is the best friend of Sidney’s boyfriend Derek, and a fellow student at Windsor College.

During the finale of “Scream 2,” it’s revealed that Mickey was responsible for most of the killings in the film, along with his accomplice Debbie Salt. He tells Sidney that he wanted to gain fame for the killings in order to condemn violence in the movies.

Mickey is eventually betrayed by Debbie and shot to death by Gale and Sidney at the end of the film.

Olyphant has continued to act in the years following “Scream 2.”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Timothy Olyphant in 2019.

The actor has gone on to appear in numerous films, including “The Girl Next Door,” “Live Free or Die Hard,” “Meet Bill,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Olyphant has also had starring roles on several TV shows, including “Deadwood,” “Justified,” and “Santa Clarita Diet,” and will appear on the second season of “The Mandalorian.”

He married his college sweetheart in 1991 and the couple has three children together.

Laurie Metcalf played Mickey’s accomplice Debbie, later revealed to be Mrs. Loomis.

Dimension Films Laurie Metcalf in ‘Scream 2.’

Debbie Salt appears to be a local journalist covering the Ghostface murders in the second “Scream,” but she’s later revealed to be an accomplice to the killer, Mickey.

She also reveals herself to be the mother of Billy Loomis, who was the Ghostface killer in the first movie. Mrs. Loomis left her family after she discovered Billy’s father having an affair with Sidney’s mother – leading to Billy and Stu murdering Sidney’s mother, and setting the events of the first film in motion.

Mrs. Loomis attempts to kill Sidney in revenge for Billy’s death, but is shot by Cotton.

Already an established actress before “Scream 2,” Metcalf has continued her impressive career on stage and screen.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Laurie Metcalf in 2019.

In addition to her numerous theatre credits, Metcalf has appeared in films like “Uncle Buck,” “Leaving Las Vegas,” and, more recently, “Lady Bird.”

She’s also had recurring roles on several TV shows, including “Roseanne” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

Metcalf has been married twice and has a daughter with her first husband Jeff Perry. She also has two children with her second husband Matt Roth, whom she divorced in 2011.

Patrick Dempsey played detective Mark Kincaid in “Scream 3.”

Dimension Films Patrick Dempsey in ‘Scream 3.’

Mark investigates the killings in the third “Scream” movie and saves Sidney from the murderer during the finale.

He’s badly wounded but survives, and subsequently enters into a romantic relationship with Sidney.

Dempsey would go on to star on shows like “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage Patrick Dempsey in 2019.

After “Scream 3,” Dempsey starred in movies like “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Enchanted,” “Made of Honour,” and “Bridget Jones’ Baby.”

He also notably played Dr. Derek Shepherd (aka “McDreamy”) on “Grey’s Anatomy” for 11 seasons.

Dempsey married his current wife Jillian Fink in 1999, and the couple has three children together.

Scott Foley played film director Roman Bridger in “Scream 3.”

Dimension Films Scott Foley in ‘Scream 3.’

Roman is the director of the film “Stab 3: Return to Woodsboro,” another instalment in the fictional horror movie franchise “Stab.”

During a party at a producer’s house, Roman appears to be murdered by Ghostface, but later reveals himself to Sidney to be the killer.

He tells Sidney that he’s her half brother, and was abandoned by their mother Maureen shortly after his birth. Roman was so bitter about being abandoned that he subsequently filmed all of Maureen’s romantic encounters, including her fling with Mr. Loomis.

Roman then showed the footage to Billy – setting off the chain of events that culminated in the murders in “Scream” and “Scream 2.” Jealous of her fame, he tries to kill Sidney, but is shot by Dewey Riley.

Foley has continued to act in the years following “Scream 3.”

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Scott Foley in 2019.

Foley appeared in several films following “Scream 3,” including “Below” and “Naked.”

He’s also acted in TV shows, including minor roles on “Dawson’s Creek,” “Scrubs,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Cougar Town,” and “Insecure.” Foley starred as Jake Ballard on “Scandal,” and played the lead on ABC’s short-lived “Whiskey Cavalier” in 2019.

After a brief marriage to Jennifer Garner, Foley married Polish actress Marika Dominczyk in 2007. They have three children together.

Matt Keeslar played actor Tom Prinze in “Scream 3.”

Dimension Films Matt Keeslar in ‘Scream 3.’

In the fictional “Stab” movies, Tom plays the character of Dewey Riley. He’s killed by Ghostface during an attack at fellow “Stab” actor Jennifer Jolie’s home.

Keeslar retired from acting in 2010 and is now a physician’s assistant.

Jesse Grant/WireImage Matt Keeslar and wife Lori Henriques in 2016.

After “Scream 3,” Keeslar appeared in a handful of other projects, including “Frank Herbert’s Dune,” “Ghost Whisperer,” and “Jekyll.”

In 2010, Keeslar retired from acting to pursue a career in biology. He attended Portland Community College and graduated from Reed College in 2014 with a degree in biology.

Keeslar subsequently received his master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) in 2018. He currently works as a physician’s assistant in Portland.

The actor is married to musician Lori Henriques.

Jenny McCarthy played “Stab 3” actress Sarah Darling in the third “Scream.”

Dimension Films Jenny McCarthy in ‘Scream 3.’

She’s killed by Ghostface at the beginning of the film.

McCarthy has starred in other movies and shows since “Scream 3.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM Jenny McCarthy in 2020.

McCarthy went on to parody her “Scream 3” role in “Scary Movie 3,” and also starred in movies like “John Tucker Must Die” and “Santa Baby.”

In addition to her movie credits, McCarthy has appeared on shows like “Charmed,” “Two and a Half Men,” and “My Name is Earl.” She was a co-host on “The View” from 2013 to 2014, and is currently a judge on “The Masked Singer.”

McCarthy married singer and actor Donnie Wahlberg in 2014. She has one son from a previous marriage.

Emily Mortimer played actress Angelina Tyler in “Scream 3.”

Dimension Films Emily Mortimer in ‘Scream 3.’

Angelina plays the role of Sidney in the fictional “Stab” movies. She’s killed by Ghostface during a birthday party for Roman at a producer’s house.

Mortimer has gone on to star in films like “Lars and the Real Girl” and “Shutter Island.”

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images Emily Mortimer in 2019.

The British actress has also appeared in “Match Point,” “Our Idiot Brother,” and “Mary Poppins Returns.” More recently, Mortimer played Kay in the psychological horror film “Relic.”

She’s also had roles on shows like “30 Rock,” and starred on “The Newsroom” from 2012 to 2014.

Mortimer married actor Alessandro Nivola in 2003. The couple has two children together.

The role of actress Jennifer Jolie was played by Parker Posey.

Dimension Films Parker Posey (left) and Courteney Cox in ‘Scream 3.’

Jennifer plays the role of Gale in the “Stab” film series and begins following the real Gale around once Ghostface resurfaces, hoping that he’ll kill her instead.

Jennifer is attacked and killed by Ghostface during Roman’s birthday party.

Posey has appeared in other comedies following “Scream 3.”

Gary Miller/Getty Images Parker Posey in 2020.

The actress has starred in numerous films, including “Best in Show,” “Josie and the Pussycats,” “Café Society,” and “Columbus.” She’s also had roles on shows like “Parks & Recreation,” “New Girl,” “Portlandia,” and “Search Party.”

Posey currently stars on Netflix’s “Lost in Space.”

Deon Richmond played “Stab 3” actor Tyson Fox.

Dimension Films Deon Richmond in ‘Scream 3.’

Tyson played Ricky, the “Stab 3” version of Randy Meeks, in the fictional movie. He’s killed by Ghostface during a birthday party at Roman’s house.

Richmond has starred in other horror movies following “Scream 3.”

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Deon Richmond in 2011.

Richmond went on to play Malik in “Not Another Teen Movie,” and also appeared in “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder” and horror film “Hatchet.”

He’s also had roles on shows like “Teachers” and “Psych.”

Emma Roberts played Jill Roberts, Sidney’s cousin, in “Scream 4.”

Dimension Films Emma Roberts in ‘Scream 4.’

Originally targeted by Ghostface, it’s revealed later in the film that high school student Jill is behind the murders, along with her classmate Charlie Walker.

Jill is jealous of the fame Sidney received for surviving the original Ghostface murders, and decided to recreate the murders along with Charlie, positioning herself as the next generation “Sidney.”

Sidney ends up shooting Jill at the end of the film, after surviving a vicious attack from the high schooler.

Roberts has gone on to star in “American Horror Story” and “Scream Queens.”

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Emma Roberts in 2020.

After her role in “Scream 4,” Roberts has continued to star in movies, including “We’re the Millers,” “Palo Alto,” “The Blackcoat’s Daughter,” and most recently, “The Hunt.”

She also has recurring roles on shows like “American Horror Story” and “Scream Queens.”

Roberts is currently in a relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund, and the couple is currently expecting their first child together.

Hayden Panettiere played high schooler Kirby Reed in “Scream 4.”

Dimension Films Hayden Panettiere in ‘Scream 4.’

Kirby is one of Jill’s friends who is also targeted by Ghostface at the start of the film.

Later, Kirby has a party at her house, where she begins to pursue Charlie romantically. She attempts to save his life after they’re both captured by Ghostface, but he reveals himself to be an accomplice to Jill.

Kirby dies after being stabbed by Charlie, who was angry that she didn’t return his feelings for her sooner.

Panettiere has continued acting after her role in “Scream 4.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Hayden Panettiere in 2019.

She starred as Juliette Barnes on “Nashville,” and also played Amanda Knox in a Lifetime original movie about her murder trial.

Recently, Panettiere has appeared in films like “The Forger” and “Custody.”

Rory Culkin played Jill’s accomplice Charlie in “Scream 4.”

Dimension Films Rory Culkin in ‘Scream 4.’

A horror film buff and lover of the “Stab” movies, Charlie appears to be a target of Ghostface’s at first, before it’s revealed that he and his love interest Jill are behind the murders.

Charlie dies in the film’s final act after Jill betrays him and stabs him in the heart.

Culkin has gone on to star in films like “Electrick Children” and “Bullet Head.”

Theo Wargo/WireImage Rory Culkin in 2019.

After his role in “Scream 4,” Culkin starred in numerous movies, including the indie drama “Electrick Children,” opposite “Ozark” star Julia Garner, as well as the horror film “Lords of Chaos.”

The actor has also appeared on series like “Waco” and “Castle Rock” in recent years.

Culkin married cinematographer Sarah Scrivener in 2018.

Mary McDonnell plays Sidney’s aunt Kate Roberts in “Scream 4.”

Dimension Films Mary McDonnell in ‘Scream 4.’

Kate is Jill’s mum, Sidney’s aunt, and the sister of Sidney’s deceased mother Maureen.

After an attack by Ghostface, Kate is stabbed through a mail slot and dies.

McDonnell went on to star on the police drama “Major Crimes.”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Mary McDonnell in 2018.

Following her role in “Scream 4,” McDonnell starred on “Major Crimes,” a spinoff of the show “The Closer,” on which she was also featured.

She also appeared on episodes of “Fargo” and “Veronica Mars” in recent years.

McDonnell is married to actor Randle Mell. The couple has two children together.

Deputy Judy Hicks was played by Marley Shelton in “Scream 4.”

Dimension Films Marley Hicks in ‘Scream 4.’

A member of the Woodsboro sheriff’s department, Judy idolizes her boss, Dewey, but dislikes Gale.

The two women are eventually able to put aside their differences when Judy saves Gale from being shot by Jill.

Shelton has continued acting in the years since “Scream 4.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Marley Shelton in 2018.

Shelton has appeared in films like “The Mighty Macs” and “Decoding Annie Parker.” She’s also had appearances on numerous TV shows, including “Mad Men,” “The Lottery,” and “Dirty John.”

She married film producer Beau Flynn in 2001. The couple has two children together.

Alison Brie played publicist Rebecca Walters in “Scream 4.”

Dimension Films Alison Brie in ‘Scream 4.’

Rebecca is Sidney’s publicist and arranges for Sidney to return to Woodsboro to promote her new book.

Sidney breaks ties with Rebecca after the publicist tries to capitalise on the Ghostface murders and increase sales of the book. Rebecca is later murdered by Ghostface in a parking garage.

She’s continued acting in recent years, starring in films like “The Little Hours” and “The Rental.”

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb Alison Brie in 2020.

Brie’s had starring roles in films like “The Five-Year Engagement,” “How to Be Single,” “The Disaster Artist,” and most recently, “The Rental,” which was directed by her husband Dave Franco.

She also wrote, starred in, and produced the 2020 film “Horse Girl,” about a young woman struggling with mental illness.

In addition to her movie roles, Brie’s also starred on shows like “Mad Men” and “Community.” She voiced the character Diane Nguyen on “Bojack Horseman,” and currently stars as Ruth Wilder on “GLOW.”

Brie and Franco have been married since 2017.

Nico Tortorella played Jill’s ex-boyfriend Trevor in the fourth “Scream.”

Dimension Films Nico Tortorella in ‘Scream 4.’

Trevor and Jill’s relationship ended after he took her virginity and then cheated on her with a fellow Woodsboro classmate.

He’s later captured by Charlie and Jill during their murder spree and executed by Jill for cheating on her. They plan to frame Trevor for the crimes before being stopped by Sidney and Gale.

Tortorella currently stars on “Younger.”

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Nico Tortorella in 2020.

In addition to his role on “Younger,” Tortorella has also appeared on “The Walking Dead: The World Beyond,” and guest-starred on shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Tortorella married fitness entrepreneur Bethany C. Meyers in 2018.

Erik Knudsen played film geek and eventual Ghostface victim Robbie Mercer.

Dimension Films Rory Culkin (left) and Erik Knudsen in ‘Scream 4.’

Charlie and Robbie are both horror movie fans and run a film club together at school.

Robbie’s later attacked by Ghostface at Kirby’s party but manages to warn Sidney, Jill, and Kirby before dying.

Knudsen went on to star on Canadian sci-fi show “Continuum.”

GP Images/WireImage Erik Knudsen in 2017.

In addition to his role on “Continuum,” Knudsen has also appeared on shows like “Degrassi: the Next Generation” and “Designated Survivor.”

