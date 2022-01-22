The 13 most shocking deaths in the ‘Scream’ franchise, ranked

13. Principal Himbry gets stabbed in the chest — ‘Scream’ (1996)

As Woodsboro High’s authority figure, Principal Himbry (played by Henry Winkler) was confrontational, rude and hated disrespectful students. He was all too happy to wave a pair of scissors at a couple of pranksters and took his job far too seriously.

Casting Henry Winkler was a smart move because Himbry was such a departure from Winkler’s most famous role as the rebellious and easygoing Fonz. Still, there was nothing particularly shocking about Himbry’s death — the high school principal was always going to get the chop.