Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid don’t give their son Jack Quaid acting advice — because the ‘Scream’ star never really asks them for help

Jack Quaid (left) in 2021, and Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid in 1995. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

“Scream” star Jack Quaid said his A-lister parents “don’t really” give him acting advice.

“I’ve never asked them, ‘How should I perform this scene?’,” Quaid told People in a new interview.

The 29-year-old actor is the son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, who were married for ten years.

“Scream” star Jack Quaid said his celebrity parents “don’t really give” him acting advice.

The 29-year-old is the son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid. He told People in a new interview that he doesn’t usually turn to his famous parents for help with a role.

“I’ve never asked them, ‘How should I perform this scene?'” Jack said. “The way that this business works is so much different than the way that it worked back then for them. I’m experiencing some things for the first time, like working on a movie set during COVID.”

But the star of “The Boys” said having two parents in Hollywood made it easier to pursue his dreams of being an actor himself.

“It’s lucky that I got to grow up saying, ‘Hey, I want to be an actor’ and they understood that. I didn’t grow up in a house that didn’t quite understand what that meant or a house that would tell me, ‘Oh that probably isn’t the wisest choice, you should have a backup plan,'” Jack explained.

“I had the privilege and I was lucky to have people that understood what that meant and supported me going into it,” he added.

Ryan and Quaid were married from 1991 to 2001. They welcomed Jack in April 1992.