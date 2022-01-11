Everything we know about the fifth ‘Scream’ movie, starring Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell

Kevin Williamson, who created the original film, returned to executive produce the new “Scream.”

Williamson created and wrote the first “Scream” film, but this is the first movie in the franchise not to be directed by horror legend Wes Craven

“We all had this question of, ‘Why should we do this? With Wes gone, is “Scream” over?’ And, ‘Maybe if they’re going to do Scream again, then she’d just start over with a brand new story line and a true reboot?'” Williamson said of the original cast and crew’s reaction to rebooting the series.

The producer also told Us Weekly in October that the film is officially titled “Scream,” not “Scream 5,” because of the movie’s new premise.

“It’s brand new,” Williamson said. “There’s the legacy cast, and how they infuse this new world and there’s this whole new generation and a new cast of characters that are extremely fun. I think it was a great cast.”