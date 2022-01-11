Everything we know about the fifth ‘Scream’ movie, starring Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell

- The fifth “Scream” movie, starring Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, will be released January 14.
- This is the first film in the franchise not directed by Wes Craven.
- The new film will feature some familiar cast members, as well as plenty of new faces.
But there’s plenty of newcomers in the new “Scream” as well, including Marley Shelton, Melissa Barrera, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.
Shelton appeared in “Scream 4,” Barrera recently starred in “In the Heights,” and Brown is currently playing a young Taissa Turner on Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.” Madison, Minette, and Ortega have had roles on “Better Things,” “13 Reasons Why,” and “You,” respectively.
“The directors are incredible, they’re making it absolutely… it’s a new franchise,” the “Friends” star continued. “It’s hip. It’s scary. It’s just a new ‘Scream.’ It’s not a reboot, it’s not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch. I think it’s gonna be fantastic.”
“We all had this question of, ‘Why should we do this? With Wes gone, is “Scream” over?’ And, ‘Maybe if they’re going to do Scream again, then she’d just start over with a brand new story line and a true reboot?'” Williamson said of the original cast and crew’s reaction to rebooting the series.
The producer also told Us Weekly in October that the film is officially titled “Scream,” not “Scream 5,” because of the movie’s new premise.
“It’s brand new,” Williamson said. “There’s the legacy cast, and how they infuse this new world and there’s this whole new generation and a new cast of characters that are extremely fun. I think it was a great cast.”
And Tyler Gillett, who co-directed the new “Scream” movie with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, told EW in October that filmmakers went to great lengths on set to keep Ghostface’s identity a surprise for the cast.
“We were really careful to protect the big reveal of the movie. We went as far as to withhold those moments in the script from the actors,” Gillett said. “We wanted everybody involved, to the degree that we could, to be a part of the whodunit. Obviously, you get to a point in the shoot where you have to let the cat out of the bag, but we went pretty far into prep and into production with a surprising amount of secrecy maintained.”