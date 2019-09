One of the cooler things I saw at SXSW was Screach. What is it? It lets you use your mobile phone to control things on a bigger, different, screen.



Think about a new kind of bar game you could play with other people, all from your mobile phones. Take a look at how it works.

I love this new world, don’t you?



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.