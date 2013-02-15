Chart Your Travels With This Scratch-Off Map

This is the Scratch personalised World Map.



Why We Love It: Putting pins into a poster of the world is a classic way to show friends where you’ve been. But Scratch Map had a more unique idea. The map comes with all the countries covered in gold foil that scratches off to reveal bright colours, facts, and geographical details.

The map measures 23” x 32”, and is made of paper. All you need is a coin or paperclip for easy scratching.

Photo: Uncommon Goods

Where To Buy: Available on Amazon or through Uncommon Goods.

Cost: $24.

