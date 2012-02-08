Scratch-And-Sniff Jeans Are Canada's Latest Wacky Export

Naked & Famous’ Scratch-and-Sniff jeans.

Photo: Naked & Famous Denim

Calling all men yearning to get in touch with their inner tween: Last week, Montreal-based Naked & Famous Denim introduced a line of scratch-and-sniff jeans.The $150 jeans, available in the company’s “WeirdGuy” fit, are coated in micro-capsules containing a raspberry-scented, perfume-like substance, CBC News reported. When you scratch the denim, the capsules release a whiff of the scent.



The jeans smell similar to raspberry candy, according to the company’s website, and like with scratch-and-sniff stickers, the scent fades over time.

How much time depends on the wearer’s interest in cleanliness. The scent lasts through at least five washings, company founder and designer Brandon Svarc, 29, told Today.com. But, he added, “many of our male customers don’t wash their jeans very often…. In fact, some ‘denimheads’ don’t ever wash their jeans at all.”

While Naked & Famous currently only manufactures scratch-and-sniff jeans for men, Svarc told Today.com that it’s possible the company might make a women’s version next season.

“We just like making fun and special products that make our customers smile,” Svarc told Today.com. “We are the crazy Canadian denim nerds and love coming up with innovative and strange denim fabrics!”

Arguably, scratch-and-sniff jeans are not Naked & Famous Denim’s craziest idea. The company has also produced glow-in-the-dark jeans.

This article originally appeared at GlobalPost.

