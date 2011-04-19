Software From Microsoft's Abandoned "Courier" Tablet May Show Up In Next Version Of Office

Last year, Microsoft execs scrapped an early plan to build a dual-screen tablet interface from scratch, and instead decided to make the next version of Windows the cornerstone of the company’s tablet strategy.



But some of the ideas from the scrapped “Courier” tablet may live on in the next version of Office.

Italian blog Winbeta.it posted several screenshots today showing a new feature or app codenamed Moorea, which it says is part of the next version of Office. The app allow users to organise different kinds of content, such as text snippets, pictures, and video, in a timeline. It’s very similar to some of the leaked screenshots of Courier posted by Engadget.

Mary Jo Foley at ZDNet notes that the leak could just be a new version of OneNote, Microsoft’s note-taking application, and it looks a lot like Canvas, a Microsoft Office Labs project for OneNote.

But whatever it is, it gives another small glimpse into how Microsoft is redesigning its two most important products for touch-screen tablets.

Here’s the splash screen with the caption “everything you need in one place.”

Photo: Winbeta.it

And here are a couple screenshots from the app itself:

Photo: Winbeta.it

Photo: Winbeta.it

