The City Of Scranton Sends Out 10-Year-Old Garbage Bills To Boost Revenue

Photo: Flickr / mysza831

Leave it to officials in Scranton, Penn. to prove yet again just how far they’re willing to go to drag the troubled city back in the black.After slashing state employee’s wages to $7.25/hr in the summer and threatening a 29% tax hike on residents, they’ve now sent out about 7,800 delinquent garbage bills –– some that date as far back as 1999.



It’s causing all sorts of issues in the city, with its treasurer’s office inundated with complaints as homeowners scramble to contest the bills, The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

The worst part?

In order to plead their case, customers have to somehow scrounge up a proof of payment –– no matter if the bill is a decade old or they’ve switched banks, moved addresses, or cleaned out their filing cabinets since then.

This is serious for one big reason –– liens. Anytime residents fail to pay any city tax or fee (water bills, property taxes, etc.), they put their homes in jeopardy. Antiquated state laws give officials the power to force homes into foreclosure to cover unpaid bills, a practice that’s become increasingly popular during the recession.

For Scranton residents’ sakes, we hope there’s a statute of limitation on taking a lien on bills that are more than a few years old.

See Also: How to know when to keep, toss, or shred financial documents >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.