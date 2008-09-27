Scrabulous Vindicated In Court – Way Too Late

In July, Facebook took the popular Scrabble-clone Scrabulous off of the network, after the rightsholders to Scrabble complained that the game was infringing on their copyrights and trademarks. But a court in New Delhi sided with the Agarwalla brothers and told Mattel that the game doesn’t infringe on any copyrights, AllFacebook reports.



But, at best, it’s a moral victory for the brothers. The game has been long gone from Facebook, and their new game, WordScraper, is doing well, but it’s not at Scrabulous levels yet. It’s also a moral victory because Mattel doesn’t hold the rights to Scrabble in the U.S., Hasbro does. So even if the rest of the world was to go along with the Delhi court’s ruling, the Agarwallas would still have to fight to get the game turned back on for Americans.

