Scrabulous Returns…As Wordscraper

That was quick. Rajat and Jayant Agarwalla, the brothers behind Scrabulous, have introduced a new game, Wordscraper — just two days after they were forced by Facebook, Hasbro and EA (ERTS) to take down their old game.



The game sports a different look than Scrabulous (which happened to look a lot like Scrabble), and it gives users the option to customise the board. But we don’t know if that will make it different enough from Hasbro’s game to avoid another takedown notice.

But until then, expect this game to grow fast – it went up this morning and it’s at 3,569 daily active users, which is much less than Scrabble’s 64,744, and light years away from Scrabulous’ 500,000+. But once former Scrabulous users find out about it, they’re going to flock back to the game, even if it’s just a way to spite Hasbro. There are already a couple users posting on the Wordscraper wall who promise to invite their old Scrabulous friends.

The game will also get a boost if the official Scrabble version keeps having mysterious downtime.

See Also:

Facebook Pulls Plug On Scrabulous

Hasbro Tries To Crush Scrabble Fans’ favourite Facebook App

Scrabulous Deal Snag: Money

Scrabble Comes To Facebook, Way, Way Too Late

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.