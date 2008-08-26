Scrabulous Is Officially Gone Everywhere In The World – Except India

The Agarwalla brothers took down the immensely popular Scrabble-clone Facebook app Scrabulous in the U.S. and Canada last month after Hasbro and EA complained that the game violated their intellectual property. But because Mattel owns the international rights to Scrabble, the game was able to survive overseas.



That ended this weekend, when Facebook took down Scrabulous in every market except India – which is where the Agarwallas live, and where Mattel filed a lawsuit claiming that Scrabulous violates Mattel’s IP.

So the story of Scrabulous is all but done, but that doesn’t mean the Agarwallas are finished. Their new app, Wordscraper, is just like Scrabble, except with a different look and more features. And it’s continuing to grow – at 260,000 monthly active users. But the game seems different enough that it’s able to avoid intellectual property claims from any of Scrabble’s rightsholders.

See Also:

New Facebook Metrics Show What Users Really Like – And It’s Not Scrabble

Scrabulous Returns…As Wordscraper

Facebook Pulls Plug On Scrabulous

Scrabble Comes To Facebook, Way, Way Too Late

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.