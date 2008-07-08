Scrabble Comes To Facebook, Way, Way Too Late

Scrabble is finally coming to Facebook this month. Of course, Facebook users have already been playing Scrabble for a long time — they just haven’t been playing an official version game. Instead they’ve been playing Scrabulous, the probably-not-that-legal clone that has more than 450,000 daily active users on the network.



So how will Scrabulous users react to the official version? If the past is any indication, they’ll yawn. The new Scrabble version is being introduced by EA (ERTS) and Hasbro for U.S. and Canadian users, but Mattel and Real Networks (RNWK) have already released an international version. It opened up in April, and today has all of 5,643 daily active users.

Maybe if EA, Hasbro, Mattel and Real Networks had teamed up and launched one app when Scrabulous was still growing, they could have cut their rival off at the knees. But now their best bet is to continue to try and buy the app from the Agarwalla brothers.

