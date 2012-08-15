American Scrabble Player Kicked Out Of National Championships For Cheating

Photo: dawndh via Flickr

An underage scrabble player has been thrown out of the US National Scrabble Championships after he was caught with concealed blank tiles, the AP reports.The player was in the 24th round of the event (there are 31 rounds) before he was spotted dropping blank tiles on the floor.



The AP says he hid the tiles after one of his matches ended, and hoped to scoop them up and use them illegally in the next match.

He was playing in the third-tier of the event, which made him as good as “any great living-room player out there,” according to the tournament director John D. Williams Jr.. First prize in his tier was $2,000, and everyone in the top 10 won at least $200.

Here’s what Williams told the AP:

“It does happen no matter what. People will try to do this. It’s the first time it’s happened in a venue this big though. It’s unfortunate. The Scrabble world is abuzz. The Internet is abuzz.”

Today is the last day of the event.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.