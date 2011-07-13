Android Vs. iPhone: Scrabble Edition

Dylan Love
android scrabble

Photo: Android Market

Purists rejoice — you can uninstall the Scrabble clones and head straight for the real thing. The official Scrabble app for your Android phone is available today.It’s a killer cross-platform game. Use it to play up to 50 games against iOS users and Facebook friends.

On top of it all, the price tag is respectable —  it’s free.

[Android Market]

