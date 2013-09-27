These Lucky New Yorkers Scored A Free Cab Ride (Plus Free Financial Advice)

This post is sponsored by Principal Financial Group.

Who says you can’t get anything for free? The Principal Financial Group recently tapped a few lucky and willing New Yorkers to catch a free cab ride AND get free financial advice with its “Take Action On Your Financial Dreams” program.

Watch the video below to see advisors from The Principal give a “financial lift” to both a small-business owner and a mergers & acquisitions executive about growth, protection, and investing for retirement — all from the back of an amazingly clean-looking cab.

