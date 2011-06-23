Scouts Say Baseball's Top Prospect Is A "Bad, Bad Person" With "Top-Of-The-Scale Arrogance"

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Baseball phenom and burgeoning super-villain Bryce Harper has taken a lot of heat in recent weeks. Mainly for being an arrogant and dislikable.But the criticism doesn’t bother him.



“I could really care less [sic] what people say about me,” he told the media before last night’s Atlantic League All-Star game.

He added:

“Everybody is going to write what they want to write; people are going to think what they wan to think. But my family, my friends … everyone who knows me, knows what type of person I am. And people are going to make assumptions and everything like that, so they can do whatever they want. They don’t know me.“

True, we don’t know him.

But we do know that he blew a kiss to a pitcher after hitting a home run a few weeks ago. And we do know that Kevin Goldstein of Baseball Prospectus reported the following before last year’s draft:

It’s impossible to find any talent evaluator who isn’t blown away by Harper’s ability on the field, but it’s equally difficult to find one who doesn’t genuinely dislike the kid. One scout called him among the worst amateur players he’s ever seen from a makeup standpoint, with top-of-the-scale arrogance, a disturbingly large sense of entitlement, and on-field behaviour that includes taunting opponents. “He’s just a bad, bad guy,” said one front-office official.

So yeah, don’t hold your breath on the “real” Bryce coming out anytime soon.

Source: USA Today

