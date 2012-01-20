Scout Willis Has A New Song... And Is Riding Around On A Motorcycle In Buttless Chaps

Photo courtesy of StyleLikeU

Photo: StyleLikeU

Apparently celebrity offspring Scout Willis (daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore) is doing more than riding around in buttless chaps on the back of motorcycles and attending Brown University. She’s recording music!



Scout has teamed up with Chilean-American musician Nicolas Jaar for a new single, called “With Just One Glance,” with Scout on vocals. Fun fact: she’s also going by “Scout Larue” now, which is her middle name. Tres artistic.

Anyway, the song is actually sort of cute. I could definitely imagine being really,really drunk in some gay club in Berlin and having a remix of it come on and not being mad. Nice work, Scout! Listen here.

This post originally appeared at StyleCaster.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.