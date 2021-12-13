How Scout the City blogger Sai De Silva and her 2 kids are dressing for the holidays, from chic neutrals to a ‘Nutcracker’-inspired look

In 2014, Sai De Silva started her blog, Scout the City, as a way to show off the trendy outfits her daughter was wearing.

De Silva’s blog, Scout the City , started off as a way for her to have mommy-and-me fashion moments with her daughter London, who was 3 years old at the time. Today, her Instagram account has 336,000 followers and also heavily features her 4-year-old son Rio.

“London has been a part of Scout the City since the get-go,” De Silva told Insider. “When Rio was born, he naturally became a part of the lifestyle content, too. Over the last few years, I’ve started doing a little more work on my own so that the kids can just be kids.”

Now that she has two kids and is working full-time as a digital creator, De Silva is very busy, which is why she said it’s become important to her to take time out of every month to have dates with each of her children — especially during the holidays.

“This season is all about spending quality time with the ones you love,” she said.

The holidays are also a time for De Silva and her children to have fun with their wardrobes, which includes outfits for everything from shopping to family traditions.

During more relaxed holiday events, De Silva said she loves to create an outfit around a chunky sweater, similar to the outfit she wore in the photo above during a mother-daughter date in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. For this day, De Silva and London wore some statement pieces from Brunello Cucinelli.

“I love wearing neutrals in the winter, especially cream,” De Silva said. “As a native New Yorker, even I need a break from wearing black every once in a while.”