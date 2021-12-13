How Scout the City blogger Sai De Silva and her 2 kids are dressing for the holidays, from chic neutrals to a ‘Nutcracker’-inspired look

- Sai De Silva started the blog Scout the City to show off her daughter London’s fashion sense.
- Scout the City now features De Silva’s son Rio’s fashion too.
- Here’s a look at some of the outfits the family put together as inspiration for the holidays.
- This article is part of the “How to Holiday” series, which highlights the best ways to embrace and prepare for the festive season.
“London has been a part of Scout the City since the get-go,” De Silva told Insider. “When Rio was born, he naturally became a part of the lifestyle content, too. Over the last few years, I’ve started doing a little more work on my own so that the kids can just be kids.”
Now that she has two kids and is working full-time as a digital creator, De Silva is very busy, which is why she said it’s become important to her to take time out of every month to have dates with each of her children — especially during the holidays.
“This season is all about spending quality time with the ones you love,” she said.
The holidays are also a time for De Silva and her children to have fun with their wardrobes, which includes outfits for everything from shopping to family traditions.
During more relaxed holiday events, De Silva said she loves to create an outfit around a chunky sweater, similar to the outfit she wore in the photo above during a mother-daughter date in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. For this day, De Silva and London wore some statement pieces from Brunello Cucinelli.
“I love wearing neutrals in the winter, especially cream,” De Silva said. “As a native New Yorker, even I need a break from wearing black every once in a while.”
“I think they enjoy being goofy in front of the camera and showing their little personalities whenever they can,” she said. “London loves fashion and entertaining, and Rio gets a kick out of providing comedic relief in between takes.”
In the picture above, the brother and sister are out in Manhattan wearing a mix of high and low-priced pieces. London is wearing a coat from the Scout the City x Aqua line designed by De Silva with Gucci loafers, while Rio is wearing a Maisonette sweater with white jeans and Nike sneakers.
“My kids love to run around, so comfort is key. Making happy memories is what the holidays are all about,” she said.
De Silva said her kids love the time leading up to the holidays because they get to go around the city to look at all the lights, see the tree at Rockefeller Center, do some shopping, and have fun photo shoots together.
For this holiday shoot, De Silva and her kids were dressed in head-to-toe Fendi.
And when it comes to how the blogger makes a statement with her own holiday looks, De Silva said she loves to wear a bold red lip.
“The holidays are all about embracing the playful spirit of celebration,” she said.
In the photo above, De Silva wore the red lip because she wanted to up the drama of the bold houndstooth pattern on the Scout the City x Aqua coat she was wearing, which matched London’s dress.
“This season’s motto is: Go big or go home,” she said.
“Being the prima ballerina that she is, she takes notes on technique while I marvel at the intricate costumes,” De Silva said.
The Fendi looks that De Silva and her daughter are wearing in the picture above reminded her of the costumes in “The Nutcracker,” she said.
De Silva said another big holiday tradition in her family is making coquitos, the Puerto Rican version of eggnog. The kids get to enjoy virgin coquitos while de Silva and her husband sip on an alcoholic version.
“It’s a holiday drink that always reminds me of family and coming together to enjoy the simple things in life,” she said.