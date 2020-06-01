This $19,980 camper is mounted on top of a pickup truck and can sleep up to 6 people — see inside

Adventurer Manufacturing launched its new Scout brand and unveiled the new company’s first model, the Scout Olympic.

Adventurer Manufacturing launched its new Scout brand and unveiled its first model, the Scout Olympic, an off-grid four-seasons camper truck.

Washington-based Adventurer Manufacturing currently owns four companies that specialise in camper, overlanding, and expedition vehicles. Its latest brand, Scout, currently only has the $US19,980 Olympic build available for purchase, but the company plans on launching two more camper models – the YOHO and Kenai– later this year.

According to the company’s website, Scout aims to build vehicles that stand for the opposite of typical RV features, such as “inflexibility” and dependence to campsites and the indoors. Unlike traditional RV builds, the Scout Olympic utilises both the interior and exterior space of the truck camper, with an emphasis on portable accessories, to build out a full tiny home on wheels.

This idea is reflected several amenities that Scout included on the Olympic camper, such as the dining table that can be taken from the interior and used outside for meals with fresh air.

Keep scrolling to see inside the Olympic:

This emphasis on portability means several of the camper’s amenities can be used both indoors and outdoors …

… such as the dining table and the 4.9-gallon filtered water storage.

The optional dual burner cooktop and 75-litre fridge and freezer can also be moved to the exterior of the Olympic for outdoor cooking.

In total, the 1,133-pound camper unit can sleep up to six people …

… when it’s mounted on trucks like the Ford F-150, Toyota Tundra, Nissan Titan, or Ram 1500, to name a few possible bases.

The interior floor of the camper is 71 inches long, and the interior height is 78.25 inches high …

… although the exterior height is 81 inches without the pop-up tent.

The exterior and roof of the Olympic is lined with gel coated fibreglass.

The interior of the tiny home on wheels has a lifted sleeping area that’s placed besides the portable dining table and seating benches.

Two people can also sleep in the pop-up tent, a feature that can also be found in several camper vans.

The living area has windows — with screens and shades — and removable flooring.

There are also optional hanging storage bags and hooks that can store items such as backpacks.

While there’s no large, built-out kitchenette, the Scout Olympic has a kitchen area …

… with a covered sink and space for the portable cooktop and water storage.

The optional fridge-freezer and portable toilet sit across from the kitchen unit.

Olympic also comes with a built-in bottle opener.

For winter trips, there’s an optional propane 4.5-BTU fireplace that heats the interior of the tiny home on wheels.

For nighttime entry into the camper, there’s a motion-activated porch light.

But for daytime outdoor relaxation, an awning comes optional.

To keep the camper truck off-grid capable, Scout included a 160-watt solar panel and the 1,500-watt lithium battery.

And in order to conserve energy, the company also included some amenities that require minimal electrical energy, such as a gravity-based water system, according to its maker.

The Olympic also comes with a portable 1,045-watt-hour lithium power station that has a 1500-watt inverter, 110-volt outlets, and USB ports.

Customers can also purchase optional camper jacks, which allows the unit to be raised and used separately from a truck base.

