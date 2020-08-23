Scout Campers has unveiled its newest and largest pickup truck-mounted unit that can sleep up to 6 people — see inside the $23,625 Kenai

Scout Campers, which specialises in off-grid hardshell pickup truck campers, has launched its newest and largest model: the Kenai.

The $US23,625 camper has a bathroom space, mudroom, and three designated sleeping areas with an optional roof tent.

Several aspects of the Kenai are optional or customisable, including the toilet type and storage-related amenities.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Scout Campers, which specialises in off-grid pickup truck campers, has announced its third and largest model: the Kenai.

The Washington-based company first launched in April with its Olympic camper and plans to later unveil two more models, the Yoho and Kenai.

Two months later in late June, the Yoho was unveiled, making this recently announced Kenai camper the company’s latest release.

All three campers have arrived on the market at a time in which both RV and camper van conversion companies have reported an increase in interest and sales despite the coronavirus pandemic’s presence in the US. But unlike these RV and van-specific companies, Scout Campers takes advantage of pickup trucks, the country’s most popular vehicle type, at a less expensive price compared to other tiny homes on wheels despite offering many of the same perks.

The Kenai, which starts at $US23,625, is both the largest and most fleshed out camper of all three in Scout’s lineup. It also has three separate sleeping spaces, including an optional rooftop tent, that allows it to accommodate up to four to six people when placed atop a half-ton or one-ton, short or long box truck.

Like all Scout units, the hardshell Kenai is customisable, off-grid capable, and has portable amenities that can be used both inside and outside the camper. But unlike the company’s prior models, this new 1,370-pound tiny home on wheels has a bathroom space, mud room, extra storage, and a queen bed.

See inside the tiny home on pickup truck wheels, which is now available for pre-order:

The camper has an aluminium exoskeleton, fibreglass exterior and roof, and wood-less composite panels.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

Kenai’s floor length is 92.25 inches with an interior height of 80 inches and an exterior height that’s three inches taller.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

Its mudroom, which is by the entrance, consists of a stainless steel drain pan and a shower curtain.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

This curtain attaches to the ceiling of the camper, creating a temporary separated space to rinse off gear, people, and shoes after an outdoor trek.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

A portable pressurised and heated shower also comes optional and can be used both inside and outside the camper unit.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

When it’s not in use, the shower can be stored in the bathroom area’s shelf.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

For bathroom breaks on the road, a cassette toilet is also optional and can swivel out when it’s needed, or locked back into place when it’s not.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

Its 4.76-gallon waste water tank can be emptied from outside the camper.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

However, a 2.6-gallon portable toilet is also another option for those who don’t want a cassette.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

Kenai’s full bed can extend to a 60-inch by 80-inch queen bed.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

To sleep additional people, the convertible dinette lounge can turn into two single beds.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

But if this isn’t enough, Scout Campers offers an optional rooftop tent that can sleep three and be accessed from inside the tiny home.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

The Kenai also has a full-length wardrobe, shelves, a 10-cubic foot gear locker, and optional hanging storage bags on both the driver and passenger side.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

For off-grid energy, the Kenai comes with a Goal Zero 1500 battery with an inverter and USB and 110-volt outlets.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

The battery unit is also portable, allowing it to be used outside the camper as well.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

The optional portable dual burner cooktop, as well as a refrigerator-freezer, can also be used outside the tiny home for outdoor dining in nature.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

The pickup camper also comes with two 10-pound propane tanks.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

Like other Scout Campers units, the interior of the Kenai is in part powered by its 160-watt solar panels.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

The camper also comes with a 4.9-gallon jerry can that’s equipped with a spray wand and a charcoal system that can filter 10,000 gallons of water.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

For winter travels, a real fireplace comes optional to heat up the interior. But for summer treks, an awning is also available for outdoor lounging in the shade.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

Kenai is equipped with windows and a moonroof that come with screens and shades. But when the shades are in use or the sun is down, occupants can brighten up the interior with the home’s LED ceiling lights.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

For an extra detailed touch, the camper has an assist bar and a bottle opener.

Scout Campers Scout Campers’ Kenai.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.