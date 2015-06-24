People keep mistaking this blog's Twitter account for the Supreme Court -- and its responses are hilarious

Maxwell Tani
Every year when the Supreme Court gets ready to hand down important decisions, people start tweeting frantically at @SCOTUSblog, which many believe is the official Twitter account of the Supreme Court.

There’s one problem: the Supreme Court doesn’t have an official Twitter account, and the impassioned Twitter users are tweeting at a blog that has no affiliation with the Supreme Court.

But instead of tuning out the misplaced tweets, SCOTUSblog — a popular legal blog that covers the court — is hilariously sending comebacks to the most ridiculous tweets.

The blog sarcastically responded to numerous passionate tweets that appeared to be directed at the high court.

On Monday, SCOTUSblog waded right into a host of controversial issues from the past several court terms, and subtly reminded tweeters that it is not the Supreme Court.

SCOTUSblog took on both sides of the marriage equality case that’s expected to come down in the next week.

The blog also took the time to correct misinformed users incensed by the possibility that the court could overturn a key part of the Affordable Care Act that allows the federal government to grant healthcare subsides to low-income Americans.

SCOTUSblog also addressed claims that the high court is racist. 

SCOTUSblog claimed some credit for controversial Supreme Court decisions, including the controversial Citizens United ruling that vastly expanded political spending.

Finally, the blog reminded people repeatedly that it is still not the Supreme Court. 

