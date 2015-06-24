People keep mistaking this blog's Twitter account for the Supreme Court -- and its responses are hilarious

twitter.com SCOTUSblog Twitter account

Every year when the Supreme Court gets ready to hand down important decisions, people start tweeting frantically at @SCOTUSblog, which many believe is the official Twitter account of the Supreme Court.

There’s one problem: the Supreme Court doesn’t have an official Twitter account, and the impassioned Twitter users are tweeting at a blog that has no affiliation with the Supreme Court.

But instead of tuning out the misplaced tweets, SCOTUSblog — a popular legal blog that covers the court — is hilariously sending comebacks to the most ridiculous tweets.

It’s a tradition. Trolls bless us with insights they actually intend to send to the Justices. And we helpfully respond. Let it begin.

— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 22, 2015

The blog sarcastically responded to numerous passionate tweets that appeared to be directed at the high court.

On Monday, SCOTUSblog waded right into a host of controversial issues from the past several court terms, and subtly reminded tweeters that it is not the Supreme Court.

SCOTUSblog took on both sides of the marriage equality case that’s expected to come down in the next week.

Imagine how the Framers feel MT @JohnBauters Sick to my stomach over potential @SCOTUSblog rulings on #gaymarriage & #FairHousing

— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 22, 2015

The blog also took the time to correct misinformed users incensed by the possibility that the court could overturn a key part of the Affordable Care Act that allows the federal government to grant healthcare subsides to low-income Americans.

Asswipes actually not subsidized MT @MrBadXample I hope @SCOTUSblog derail #Obamacare so the arse wipes in @RedStates lose their subsidies!

— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 22, 2015

SCOTUSblog also addressed claims that the high court is racist.

We keep trying MT @jakecovo @SCOTUSblog u racist bigots have ruined my country I feel ashamed and terrified RESIGN NOW

— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 22, 2015

SCOTUSblog claimed some credit for controversial Supreme Court decisions, including the controversial Citizens United ruling that vastly expanded political spending.

Justices too, fwiw MT @mgmargarita7236 Thanks to @SCOTUSblog, Politicians can be bribed for as much as CORPORATIONS want to donate!

— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 22, 2015

Finally, the blog reminded people repeatedly that it is still not the Supreme Court.

Please clarify, “can thank”? MT @MAlib4eva If Hillary got foreign contributions, RepubliCants than than @SCOTUSblog for #CitizensUnited

— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 22, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.