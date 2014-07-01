People Sent Angry Tweets To A US Supreme Court Blog All Day -- And Its Comebacks Were Hilarious

twitter.com SCOTUSblog Twitter account

The Supreme Court does not have a Twitter account. But a lot of people don’t know that. They think the Twitter account of a popular blog that covers the Supreme Court, SCOTUSblog, is run by the actual SCOTUS.

So, as the nation digests the court’s decision over the Hobby Lobby case, SCOTUSblog has been receiving a steady stream of Twitter rants.

The rage is thanks to a ruling today by the court on the Hobby Lobby case. The court said that a private company doesn’t have to pay for certain health-insurance provisions that cover certain forms of birth control if that birth control runs counter to the religious beliefs of the people who own the company.

In good blogger form, SCOTUSblog has been having more than a little fun with the mistake.

For instance, when @yenisargueta sent this tweet, “Thanks for not giving me the choice to my own body @SCOTUSblog Can I get carrots banned cause I want to?” the blog retweeted it with this comment “File a petition.”

And got a string of comments like this:

https://twitter.com/dave_taft/statuses/483651093986279424

But pointing out the mistake doesn’t seem to be stopping people from making it.

For instance, here’s another great comeback from the blog in response to a wrongfully aimed tweet:

We were going for Pandora’s Box. MT @cericme: @SCOTUSblog Congratulations on opening a HUGE can of worms and abused. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 30, 2014

Perhaps the funniest part is that these comebacks seem to be shocking people who think the blog is manned by folks from the Supreme Court.

The passive aggressive way @SCOTUSblog is answering right now is horrible considering the position they just put women in. Not okay. — online persona (@wollythedane) June 30, 2014

Time will tell what the long-term effects of that decision will be. But f0r now, the SCOTUSblog twitter feed seems to have all the best answers.

