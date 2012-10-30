The Supreme Court Justices Refuse To Run From Sandy

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Wall Street might have caved to Hurricane Sandy’s safety threats but our country’s highest judges will do no such thing.In a move of either admirable dedication to the law or sheer stubbornness, the Supreme Court is still in session today, The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported.



The court is slated to add new cases to its docket as well as hear arguments.

However, the lower courts, including the federal courthouse just blocks away from SCOTUS, are closed.

