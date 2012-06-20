PREVIEW: A Quick Guide On The Fate Of Obamacare

The Supreme Court’s landmark decision regarding President Obama’s health care reform is set to come down some time in the next two weeks.
Experts everywhere have weighed in on the possible outcome and justices have hinted at division in the court over the outcome.
We examine the possible outcomes of the decision and what they mean not only for Obama’s signature legislation, but for America as a whole.
Produced by Robert Libetti
