A 1948 Tucker Dominated The Barrett-Jackson Auction Over The Weekend

In our auction preview last week, we noted that one car to look out for at Barrett-Jackson was a Tucker Torpedo.The car was only made in 1948 and just 47 are left in the world. During our research, we found that prices for these cars start at around $200,000 and it just keeps going up from there.



We said to look for the car to blast past that mark.

And it did…by $2.4 million.

According to Barrett-Jackson, the Tucker sold for $2.65 million ($2.9 million once the buyer’s premium was added).

The Tucker was the most expensive car sold at Barrett-Jackson over the weekend and marked a return of million dollar rides to the largest auction in Arizona.According to The Tucson Citizen, all auctions in the Scottsdale area combined sold $176 million worth of cars through Saturday. This is not a record number, but seems to be a return to form for the auctions after a few down years.

Another of the cars we previewed was a fantastic alloy bodied 1955 Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing. When Gooding & Company dropped the gavel the car sold for the incredible price of $4.62 million.

The Mercedes exceeded estimates by almost $2 million to become the most expensive car sold at any Arizona Auction all weekend.

If these cars appear at auction again, just look for the prices to be even higher. These cars are sound investments that should only appreciate in value over the coming years.

