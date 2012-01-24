HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Scottsdale Estate With An Indoor Basketball Court And 8-Car Garage Is About To Hit The Auction Block

Photo: Scott Wang Photography

This contemporary Scottsdale, AZ estate, currently owned by William Gibbs, the former president of The University Of Phoenix, is about to hit the auction block.Gibbs is selling the home, which sits on 16 acres of land, at an absolute auction in early February.



The house features eight bedrooms, nine full baths and three half baths. The more luxurious amenities included two gourmet kitchens, five fireplaces, an infinity edge pool, a 4,700 square foot indoor gym, an observatory with a retractable roof, and an eight-car garage.

Oh, and there’s also a zip line and a custom-built riding train that encircles the property.

Gibbs built the home for $12 million, but the auction website says there is no starting bid and no current appraisal on the house.

