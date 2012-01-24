HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Scottsdale Estate With An Indoor Basketball Court And 8-Car Garage Is About To Hit The Auction Block

Meredith Galante
Photo: Scott Wang Photography

This contemporary Scottsdale, AZ estate, currently owned by William Gibbs, the former president of The University Of Phoenix, is about to hit the auction block.Gibbs is selling the home, which sits on 16 acres of land, at an absolute auction in early February.

The house features eight bedrooms, nine full baths and three half baths. The more luxurious amenities included two gourmet kitchens, five fireplaces, an infinity edge pool, a 4,700 square foot indoor gym, an observatory with a retractable roof, and an eight-car garage.

Oh, and there’s also a zip line and a custom-built riding train that encircles the property.

Gibbs built the home for $12 million, but the auction website says there is no starting bid and no current appraisal on the house.

The home has a very unique exterior setup

From afar, it has the complete desert look

Here's the train that goes around the property

Then den has a fish tank on the wall and on the other wall there is room for multiple TVs

The dining room will give your guests marvellous mountain views

One of the gourmet kitchens

The family room

We love the fireplace

The guest bedroom

Your guests will love having their own kitchen

The master bedroom has a lot of light, its own fireplace and a huge entertainment system

The seating area in the master bedroom

This is the craziest shower we've seen

We love that the high ceilings allow for a canopy bed

The gym is 4,700 square feet and that's not including the separate weight lifting area

The gym has its own bathroom

The roof observatory comes with the two telescopes

The home office has plenty of storage and room for multiple people to work

The backyard is like a private park

The outside porch

The outdoor entertaining pavilion has a large grilling and bar area

